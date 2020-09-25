I-G pledges support to discourage malpractice in WASSCE

Share the news













The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has pledged continuous support to discourage examination malpractices during the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the force would continue to partner with the examination body to ensure that perpetrators were brought to book.

He said 12 suspects were arrested for their involvement in various examination malpractices in the just concluded WASSCE in some states across the country.

Mba said the arrest of the suspects followed renewed partnership between the examination body and the police aimed at ensuring and promoting the integrity of examination processes.

“Investigations by Police revealed that the suspects used their privileged positions as invigilators, supervisors and school functionaries to conspire, perpetrate and encourage varying degrees of malpractices.

“The malpractices among others include online transmission of examination questions and answers on various social media platforms,” he said.

He said that the suspects were arrested in Kano, Rivers, Nasarawa and Bauchi states.

Mba said that the I-G had enjoined parents, guardians, students and all stakeholders in the examination processes to cooperate with the police and the exam body to end examination malpractice. (NAN)

Related