I-G orders posting, redeployment of 14 AIGs, 26 CPs

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the posting and redeployment of 14 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and 26 Commissioners of Police (CPs).

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the postings and redeployment were in line with the committment of the Force to have a professionally competent, service driven, rule of law compliant and people friendly Police Force.

He said it was also to reflect the new status of senior officers who were recently elevated to their next ranks.

Adejobi said the newly posted and redeployed AIGs were Ogundele Ayodeji, Zone 7, Abuja, Patrick Edung, Zone 11 Osogbo, Badru Lawal, Border Patrol FHQ, Bartholomew Onyeka, Zone 8 Lokoja, Suleiman Yusuf, DOPS, FHQ and Idowu Owohunwa, FCID Annex Alagbon Lagos.

Others are Rhoda Olofu, Maritime. Lagos,

Godwin Aghaulor, Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia Awka, Effiom Ekot, ONSA Abuja, Anene Innocent, CTU FHQ Abuja, Odama Ojeka, Zone 16 Yenagoa, Ebong Eyibio, Zone 4 Makurdi, Adebowale Williams, Zone 17 Akure and Sahabo Yahaya, Investment FHQ Abuja.

Adejobi said the 26 newly posted/redeployed CPs include George Chuku, Benue, Ahmed Tijani, Jigawa, Dan Shawulu, Niger, Usman Hayatu, Gombe, Danjuma Aboki, Imo, Disu Rilwan, Rivers, Joseph Eribo, Taraba, Isyaku Mohammed, Osun, Mohammed Barde, Safer Highways, FHQ among others.

He said the I-G had urged the newly posted/redeployed officers to work in tandem with the Force policy and support the agenda of government for economic recovery and growth, as well as socio-political development of the country.

Adejobi said the I-G called on senior officers to entrench professionalism and diligent policing services to all officers and men under their command.

He called on the officers to partner with relevant stakeholders to bring policing closer to the people adding that the posting were with immediate effect. (NAN)

