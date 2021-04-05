The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu has ordered the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of Monday attack on security operatives and formations in Imo.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.





Other facilities attacked were the Police Command Headquarters in Imo and the Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) in the state.



Adamu had directed the Commissioner of Police in Imo and the Police Special Investigation Team inaugurated to address cases of attacks on security formation/operatives to carry out holistic investigations into the incident.



He said the idea was to ensure that perpetrators of the act were fished out and brought to justice.



The I-G had also ordered the immediate deployment of additional units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other Police Tactical Squads to Imo to strengthen security in the State.



He said the deployment was also to prevent further attacks on security formations or any other critical national infrastructure in the State.



Adamu said preliminary investigations into the attack revealed that the attackers came in their numbers with sophisticated weapons, General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs) and AK49 rifles.



He said other items revealed by the investigation were Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs),



The I-G said the investigation also revealed that the attackers were members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN).



According to him, the attempt by the attackers to gain access to the Police armoury at the Headquarters was totally and appropriately resisted and repelled by Police operatives on duty.



He said the armoury was intact adding that the police did not suffer any human casualty, apart from a police Constable who sustained a minor bullet wound on his shoulder.



Adamu said one of the operational vehicles of the attackers had been recovered by the Police and was currently being subjected to forensic scrutiny and investigations.



The I-G condemned the attack on the security outfits and had further directed the CP to harness the security reinforcement squads and other operational assets at his disposal to take the battle to the door steps of the attackers.



He described the deliberate and criminal attack on security operatives as an attack on the soul of the nation.



The I-G enjoined leaders in Imo, the South-East and other parts of the country to speak out against the unfolding violence and criminality.



He urged citizens to avail the Police and other security agencies with useful information that could assist in identifying and arresting the criminals. (NAN)

