I-G orders 50% crime reduction 

By Bukola Adetoye

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed all commands of the Force to implement a comprehensive plan to reduce crime rates by 50 per cent in 2025.

He gave the directive at the 5th Edition of the Annual Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Abeokuta on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is with the theme ‘Improving Nigeria’s Internal Security and Economic Prosperity Through Inclusive Policing.’

Over 1,000 senior police officers are attending the three-day conference, which runs from Feb. 24 to 26.

Egbetokun noted that the theme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s security vision and reinforces the commitment to tackling insecurity.

“The theme highlights the President’s plan to build a professionally competent, intelligence-driven police force capable of addressing emerging threats proactively,” he said.

According to him, intensified operations and cooperation with the military and other security agencies are yielding significant results in the fight against organised crime.

Also speaking, Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr Chiedu Ebie, urged the Federal Government to conduct periodic evaluations and vetting of police officers.

“A regular and comprehensive health check, including psychiatric assessments, must not be overlooked,” he said.

He also commended the police for their efforts to improve security in the country.

“However, Nigerians do not always appreciate the police force enough.

“As it stands, only 370,000 officers are responsible for the security of over 230 million people,” he stressed.

He promised that the commission would support the police in all capacities.

A senior police officer, speaking anonymously to NAN, said many commands are implementing the directive to reduce crime by 50 per cent.

“This is why the country is witnessing a higher rate of prosecutions in the courts,” he said. (NAN)