I-G inaugurates schools protection squad in Nasarawa State 

By Oboh Linus



The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun has inaugurated schools protection squads in Nasarawa State to create a safer and more secure learning environment for students and teachers.

Speaking at the stakeholders forum on the Security of Schools in Nasarawa State on Monday in Lafia, Egbetokun said the initiative was borne out of commitment toward ensuring the safety of students and educational institutions.

Egbetokun directed all Commissioners of Police within the zones to engage with various stakeholders to ensure that the safety of schools was guaranteed.

The I-G, represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 4, Makurdi, AIG Zachariah Achinyan, said training programmes would be instituted for educators, administrators, and security personnel to leverage acquired skills to recognise and respond to security threats.

“The safe schools are where a culture of safety for our students, teachers, staff, and our community at large is ensured.

“We cannot over emphasis the importance of schools to the overall development of our dear Nation, they are not only a sanctuary of knowledge but also a nurturing ground for our future leaders.

“This means that the security of schools determines the security of our future, we will make use of modern technology and intelligent policing to ensure proactive law enforcement presence around our schools,” he said.

Egbetokun urged schools, parents, and communities to collaborate with security agencies as they champion the cause of the safety and well-being of children in schools.

Also speaking, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, commended Egbetokun for the initiative and for selecting Nasarawa State as one of the pilot states.

He appreciated security agencies and traditional rulers for their support and cooperation that brought about peace and harmony in the state.

“For us in Nasarawa State, we are addressing two issues that are so dear to this administration, security and education.

“Indeed, without education, there won’t be any meaningful development, and without security, there won’t be peace of mind to even have the education that we are looking for. So these two items are extremely important for us, ” he said.

Earlier, Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, Shettima Mohammed, described the initiative as a step forward and a collective effort to safeguard the lives of children and teachers alike.

Mohammed said the establishment of the schools’ protection squad demonstrated a renewed commitment to a proactive security measure, early intervention, and creating a secure environment for students and teachers.

“As we launch this initiative, we acknowledge that school safety is a shared responsibility, it requires active participation of government agencies, law enforcement, school administrators, parents, and broader communities,” he said.

On his part, CP Abayomi Shogunle, National Coordinator and Commissioner of Police, Schools Protection Squad, said the initiative was in line with President Bola Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the mandate of the Nigeria Police Force to protect lives and property. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)