I-G inaugurates scheme to distribute 200,000 motorcycles to police personnel

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has inaugurated a scheme for distribution of 200,000 motorcycles on soft loan to interested police personnel.

At the inauguration of the scheme in Abuja on Thursday, Adamu said the initiative was in recognition that motivation of workforce would improve service delivery.

He said the scheme was being executed through the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society, in collaboration with ROT-SHADE Global Resources Ltd., a private firm.

According to the I-G, the initiative is another milestone in the efforts of the force to put the welfare of its personnel on the front burner.

He said his conviction that a motivated workforce was necessary for quality service prompted his administration, since its inception, to initiate several schemes targeted at improving the welfare of police personnel across all ranks.

He added that his administration prioritised promotion of police officers and men, executed an affordable housing scheme for junior personnel, facilitated loans at affordable interest rates, and delivered tricycles as empowerment means.

He urged beneficiaries of the scheme to abide by the terms and conditions of the package.

Dr Bolufemi Rotimi, Managing Director, ROT-SHADE Global Resources Ltd., said that no society could have peace and accelerated development without security.

He said the scheme was designed to bring financial and logistic assistance to police officers and men working to secure lives and property. (NAN)