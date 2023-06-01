I-G approves promotion of 31,465 personnel 

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba has approved the promotion of 31,465 personnel, consisting of 24,991 Sergeants to Inspector, 194 Corporals to Sergeant and 6,280 Constables to Corporals.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the promotion was part of manpower development policy by the I-G, targeted at promoting deserving police officers on the basis of competence, qualification and length of service.

Adejobi said the I-G urged the promoted officers to add more pep in promoting the lofty principles, and values of modern policing and discharge their duties in line with the provisions of the extant laws.

He said the I-G had also, congratulated two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Aishatu Abubakar and Olofu Adejoh on their conferment of national honours.

Adejobi said Abubakar was conferred with the award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), while Adejoh, who was conferred with the individual award of National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) by the National Productivity Centre.

He said the honours were conferred on the senior police officers on the approval of the immediate past President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

The Police spokesman said the I-G enjoined the Senior Officers to bring their experience, gathered over time and the well-deserved national recognition to bear in their national policing duties. (NAN)