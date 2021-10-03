I-G approves police candidate for labour ministry’s agency

Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali, has approved the nomination of CSP Ebere Amaraizu as member representing Nigeria Police on the board of the Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN).

is contained in a statement issued in Enugu on Sunday by Mr Onuora Aninwobodo, Media Officer of Police against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV).

CSP Amaraizu is the National of POCACOV and former spokesman of the Nigeria Police in Enugu State.

NISCN is an agency of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

It has fixed Oct. 7 the swearing-in of its newly elected executives in Abuja.

The council was established in 1964 through the sponsorship of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment the prevention of industrial accidents, promotion of occupational safety and health in workplaces.

It aims promote peaceful coexistence, productivity and of economy. (NAN)

