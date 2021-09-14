I-G appoints new PPRO for FCT

September 14, 2021 Favour Lashem



  Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has approved appointment of DSP Josephine Adeh as new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).A statement by the new PPRO on Tuesday in said appointment was immediate effect.Adeh took over ASP Daniel Ndirpaya whose appointment was approved by Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT on Aug. 31.  statement said that Adeh was the 2 i/c in charge of Strategic Communications at the Force Public Relations Department before the appointment.

It said new PPRO was a Deputy Police Adviser as a Police Attaché in New York, U.S.“Adeh is an Associate Member of the Institute of Public Relations and a member of International Association of Chiefs of Police.“


She has also attended Advanced Detective Course at Police College, Jos,” statement said. statement said new PPRO could be reach on 07038979348 or Public Complaint Bureau on 09022222352 and e-mail: [email protected](NAN)

