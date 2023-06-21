I feel like a lion ready to devour internal enemies of Nigeria – New IGP

By Danlami Nmodu

Nigeria’s new acting Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun has disclosed his feeling after his appointment to the new post.

Speaking with newsmen after he was decorated by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa Abuja, Egbetokun said he felt like a lion ready to devour the country’s internal enemies

Egbetokun said Tuesday, ” Now I have just been decorated and I am looking forward to taking over tomorrow (Wednesday) morning by 11 am. I really can’t describe how I feel presently, but if I have to tell you anything, I will tell you that right now I feel like Tiger inside of me ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria. And some other time, I feel like a lion in me ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria. That’s my feeling right now.”

Earlier, the outgoing IGP Ex Alkali Baba spoke on passing the task to his successor, saying “it’s very significant as you have mentioned. It’s a stage, you come , you work, and you go. I’m happy I am handing over to somebody I know that will carry the mantle of leadership from where I have stoped.

When asked about how much he knows his successor, the outgoing IGP said, ” we grew up in the job, we grew up together, I was his boss at a time or even when I was IG. He worked under me twice, we’ve been working together and I know how he can go ahead to champion the cause of the police from where I stopped.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that Egbetokun was named as acting IGP in a statement Monday signed by Willie Bassey, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF.The statement also announced the retirement of all Service Chiefs just as new ones were appointed. Equally Mallam Nuhu Ribadu’s portfolio was rechristened, National Security Adviser, NSA.

