I enjoy a cordial relationship with Gov. Uzodinma – Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has said that he enjoys a cordial relationship with Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State against a media report that suggested otherwise.

In a report titled, ‘Uzodimma Reports Abbas To Tinubu For Giving Ugochinyere Juicy Committee,’ a national daily insinuated that both Speaker Abbas and Governor Uzodinma are at loggerheads.

However, in a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker said the report was “fictitious” and “malicious”, and urged the public to disregard the story.

The Press Statement Reads Thus:

Re: Uzodimma Reports Abbas To Tinubu For Giving Ugochinyere Juicy Committee

It has come to the attention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, that a newspaper report with the above headline has been in circulation.

Ordinarily, the Speaker would not respond to such a fictitious and malicious story, but for the unsuspecting public, who may be hoodwinked by the content of the report that was only attributed to imaginary ‘sources.’

The Speaker wishes to inform the public that at no time did the Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, contacted him to rescind the appointment of Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream).

For the record, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen enjoys a cordial relationship with Governor Hope Uzodinma and nothing has happened to warrant any sour relationship between them.

It is worthy to note that Speaker Abbas Tajudeen was overwhelmingly voted by 353 out of 360 members of the House on June 13th, 2023 under the platform of the ‘Joint Task Coalition for Nation Building’ of the 10th House of Representatives. As such, the Speaker, and indeed the leadership of the House, have the responsibility to ensure that chairmanship of the Standing Committees of the House and responsibilities are assigned to elected lawmakers across political parties.

Suffice to say, there is no element of truth whatsoever in the story under reference. The Speaker, therefore, urges the public to discountenance the report completely, as it is entirely the figment of the overheated imagination of the writer and his sponsors.

The Speaker also wishes to distance himself from any group or groups parading themselves as working for him. Such groups are cautioned and advised to desist from going about in the name of protecting the interest of the Speaker as they do not have his imprimatur so to do.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

September 11, 2023

Speaker Abbas hails Etsu Nupe on 71st birthday, 20th coronation anniversary

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated the Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on the occasion of his 71st birthday and 20th coronation anniversary.

Speaker Abbas commended the Etsu Nupe, who is the Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, for his fatherly roles in the affairs of not just Niger State but also the entire country.

The Speaker noted that Alhaji Abubakar, a retired Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army, has shown commendable leadership both as a traditional and religious leader worthy of emulation, especially by the ruling class.

The Speaker also expressed his admiration for the respected royal father and his importance to the sociopolitical and religious stability of the country, particularly in his current role as the Chairman Coordinating Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

Speaker Abbas prayed Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant the Etsu Nupe more years of peaceful reign, while urging him to mobilise traditional rulers towards supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

September 6, 2023

Tribunal judgment further legitimises Tinubu’s electoral victory – Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Speaker Abbas said the dismissal of the petitions against Tinubu’s victory in the February 25, 2023 presidential election has only added more legitimacy and credibility to his government and administration.

The Speaker noted that while the petitioners have duly exercised their rights by approaching the tribunal to table their grievances, the court has also duly weighed the arguments and evidence presented before it before arriving at the judgment.

The judiciary, the Speaker added, has lived up to its name as the true arbiter in any case, based on the way it adjudicated on the presidential election petitions before it.

Speaker Abbas hailed the judiciary for its critical role in the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, noting that the tribunal’s judgment has strengthened democratic processes in the country.

He said the judgment has vindicated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which duly declared Tinubu the winner of the presidential poll based on the votes the president received from Nigerians.

The Speaker urged presisent’s opponents in the presidential election as well as all Nigerians across political, religious and ethnic lines to support the Tinubu administration towards achieving a safe and prosperous country for all.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

September 1, 2023

Speaker Abbas salutes Vice President Shettima at 57

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D has eulogised the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on his 57th birthday.

The Speaker said Vice President Shettima has demonstrated courage, zeal and commitment to nation building over the years, especially when he served as a two-term governor of Borno State and a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaker Abbas noted with delight, VP Shettima’s invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, saying the Vice President has achieved a lot as an accomplished banker and a politician of repute at 57.

Describing the Vice President as a great pillar to Nigeria, the Speaker said Shettima is an asset and a capable hand to assist President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to achieve his mandate.

He said VP Shettima has exhibited loyalty and commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging Nigerians to support them for the betterment of all.

“I salute our dear Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on the occasion of his 57th birthday. The VP remains a committed democrat whose belief in our democracy is unwavering.

“The Vice President is also a capable hand to help the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration achieve the mandate Nigerians gave to it in February this year.

“I make bold to say that Vice President Shettima is a role model to millions of Nigerians at home and abroad. Indeed, upcoming generations of Nigerians have a lot to learn from this formidable democrat,” the Speaker said.

Speaker Abbas wished Vice President Shettima more years in good health and an increased wisdom from the Almighty Allah.

Born on September 2, 1966, Vice President Shettima worked in the banking sector for many years. He became the Borno State Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development in 2007 and later served in four different ministries from that year to 2011. He was elected as the governor of Borno State in 2011 and got reelected in 2015. VP Shettima became the Senator representing Borno Central in 2019 and was elected as the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria alongside President Tinubu in February, 2023.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

August 23, 2023

Speaker Abbas hails Sultan at 67

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the occasion of his 67th birthday anniversary, which comes up on Thursday.

Speaker Abbas said as a father to all, the Sultan’s roles could not be quantified, noting that he remains a symbol of unity among all tribes and religions.

The Speaker hailed the Sultan, who is the Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, for using his highly-revered religious and traditional office to ensure peace and stability in Nigeria.

He noted that the Sultan, who is also the leader of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSIA) and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Nigeria, has undertaken several national and international assignments, the recent being the negotiations with the military junta in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

Speaker Abbas described the Sultan as an elder statesman, a bridge-builder and a guiding light to the nation.

He prayed the Almighty Allah (SWT) to enrich the Sultan with more wisdom, good health and divine grace to continue to provide spiritual and moral guidance for not just the Muslims but the entire country.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

August 22, 2023

Legislative oversight critical to Nigeria’s democracy, says Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has stated that the National Assembly’s oversight of holding the other arms of the government accountable is critical to Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaker Abbas, however, noted that the 10th Assembly would also be accountable to the public.

The Speaker made this known on Tuesday at a one-day workshop on ‘Assessment of the National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy of Nigeria and the Role of Legislature’ organised by the Directorate of Planning and Legislative Budget of the National Assembly.

According to the Speaker, who was represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Budget, Hon. Mohammed Omar Bio, it was in line with the agenda of the 10th Assembly to ensure, through oversight, that “our commonwealth is properly managed for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

The Speaker explained that the issue of monitoring and evaluation constitutes a major part of the constitutional responsibility of the Legislature, which is called oversight.

He said through oversight, the Legislature, as the representatives of the people, ensures that the government remains accountable to citizens on the utilisation of public funds, as well as in the implementation of policies and laws.

He stressed that these policies and laws are codifications of the wishes and aspirations of the Nigerian people, “hence, it is one function that is critical to democracy as a government of the people.”

Speaker Abbas said: “Monitoring and evaluation as a national policy is a framework designed as a way of institutionalising standard practices and culture of good governance in public investment and accountability towards improvement of socio-economic development of the society.

“The policy provides an opportunity to assess the performance of government policies, which enables the government to identify areas of successes and for improvement in strategies in resources application for the purposes of achieving good governance.

“The National Assembly, as the legislative arm of the government, is a critical democratic institution that is empowered to conduct monitoring and evaluation of executive bodies, by the provision of Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 constitution.

“Through this important function, the National Assembly has not only successfully exposed high-profile cases of financial mismanagement and corruption but equally helped in the recovery of public funds, nipped misappropriation in the bud, as well as ensuring the judicious use of public resources,” he said.

The Speaker stated that as part of its Legislative Agenda, the 10th House was determined to improve the discharge of “this very critical function.” He added that “it will no longer be business as usual in the conduct of oversight.”

As part of the efforts to ensure that oversight activities of the House meet the desired objective, Speaker Abbas said committees were now mandatorily required to make quarterly reports of their activities to the leadership of the House, and submit reports of any investigative hearings to the House for further legislative actions.

“In our resolve to improve oversight functions, committee members are now to be guided by certain codes of ethics and guidelines that ensures transparency, accountability as well as insulate members from conflicts of interests,” the Speaker further stated.

Speaker Abba stressed that the 10th Assembly was equally opening up the National Assembly through the ‘Open NASS’ project, which not only engages citizens in legislative activities, particularly oversight, but also ensures that citizens are able to question the National Assembly on its usage of allocated funds.

He said: “As I noted in my July 4th speech, if as lawmakers we ask other arms of the government questions about the usage of public funds, we must equally be ready to take such questions from the citizens at whose command we function.”

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives.

August 18, 2023.

We’re taking measures to address insecurity in Nigeria – Speaker Abbas

…pays condolence visit to Zaria over mosque collapse, bandits’ attack

…says military formation to be established in Zaria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen Ph.D, has said that given the recent spate of attacks in some parts of the country, the 10th National Assembly was taking measures to nip it in the bud and prevent any further resurgence.

The Speaker stated this on Friday during a condolence visit to the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, over the sad incidents of the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque last Friday, which killed several people and injured many others during the Asr prayer, as well as a bandits’ attack that claimed two lives in Kofar Gayan area of Zaria on Saturday.

The speaker, who spoke in Hausa language, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incidents and assured the leadership and the people of the Zazzau Emirate that the House has taken measures aimed at forestalling any further resurgence in the affected areas, and Nigeria as a whole.

Speaker Abbas assured the Emir that the military would establish a formation around some flashpoints to forestall future attacks on communities in Zaria and its environs.

He said: “We have come to condole with His Royal Highness over what happened last last week. We are here on behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate to condole with the Zaria people, the Zaria Emirate and the entire people of Kaduna State.

“I want to assure you that based on the way banditry wants to return, we in the House have taken some measures. We have started engaging the military, and they will come and establish a formation around the female school at the Kofar Gayan axis. They have assured us that they would do that.

“I also want to assure you that as a son of the land and one of the kingmakers in this palace, I am ready to contribute to the rebuilding of the mosque. When it’s time for the work, let me know so that I’ll contribute my quota to the rebuilding. We thank you for giving us this opportunity to come and condole with you.”

Also speaking, the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly Hon. Dahiru Liman expressed sadness over the two occurrences, pledging to complement the efforts of the Speaker and his colleagues towards rebuilding the collapsed mosque.

“We accompanied the Speaker to come and condole with you over what happened. Their death was painful, but we all pray that we die the same way (dying while praying),” he said.

The Speaker was accompanied by principal officers and members of the House such as the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda; Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Ali Isa, among others, who also made generous donations, both individually and collectively, toward the reconstruction of the Zaria Central Mosque.

Responding to the gesture, the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmad Nuhu Bamali, expressed gratitude to the Speaker and his entourage for the condolence visit.

He said the people of the Zazzau Emirate were thrown into grief due to the collapsed mosque and the bandits’ attack.

“We are glad for your condolence visit. We thank you for finding out time to come here. Today is exactly seven days that the unfortunate incident occurred. We are hopeful that those who lost their lives are in Jannatul Firdaus.

“First, they attended the Jumma’at prayer, and during the Asr prayer, the unfortunate incident happened.

“Secondly, they died on a Friday, and we all know what that means in Islam. Again, they were in the middle of prayer, and it was Asr prayer. So, their death was significant. We pray that Allah grant them Jannatul Firdaus.”

Expressing gratitude for the donations by lawmakers, Amb. assured the delegation the funds would be channelled toward reconstructing the damaged mosque, built in 1835.

The Speaker, before departing from the palace, presented a letter of condolence to the Emir on behalf of the leadership of the National Assembly.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Press Release

August 17, 2023

Following the nomination of some members of the 10th House of Representatives as Hon Ministers by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and void in the leadership of some standing committees of the House, it is my pleasure to announce the appointment of the following lawmakers to fill up the vacant positions:

Hon. Mamudu Abdullahi – (APC, Niger) – Chairman, House Committee on Army Hon. Pascal Agbodike – (APGA, Anambra) – Chairman, House Committee on Hydrological Services Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo) – Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP, Akwa Ibom) – Chairman, House Committee on Electronic and Digital Banking Hon. Bukar Talba (APC, Borno) – Chairman, House Committee on Institutional Reforms.

The appointments shall take immediate effect, while the legislative record shall be updated upon resumption of the House from recess.

Signed:

Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D

Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

August 13, 2023

Speaker Abbas condemns Zaria killings, seeks immediate investigation

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D has condemned, in strong terms, the killings of two individuals at the Kofar Gayan area of Zaria during an attack by suspected bandits on Saturday night.

The suspected bandits, who invaded the area, were reported to have shot sporadically, killing the two individuals, while they made unsuccessful attempt to kidnap several others.

The Speaker said the killings, coming just over 24 hours after the death of several individuals during the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque, were most unfortunate, barbaric and abhorrent.

Expressing disgust at the killings of the two innocent people, Speaker Abbas noted with concern the recurring attacks in parts of Zaria and environs in the past few years.

In a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker said the lives of Nigerians, wherever they are, should be protected, hence the need for the security agencies to up their game in the protection of Nigerians and their property.

Speaker Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency, called for a thorough investigation into the attack and the killings to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

He noted that the Zaria people are peace loving and have been living peacefully over the years, saying the activities of the bandits should not be allowed to disrupt the tranquility in the ancient city.

“The attack that led to the killings of our two innocent brothers at Kofar Gayan was most calamitous, horrendous, tragic, heinous and disgusting.

“It was most unfortunate that when innocent people were going about their normal and legitimate activities, others were planning evil to disturb the peace enjoyed by everyone.

“The action of those behind this dastardly act stands condemned, and I call on the security agencies to swing into action immediately to fish out the perpetrators. This evil act must not be allowed to go unchecked.

“My heart goes out to the families of those that lost their loved ones. I pray that Allah (SWT) will grant the departed Jannatul Firdaus and give the families the fortitude to bear the painful and irreparable loss,” Speaker Abbas said.

The Speaker also commiserated with the Kaduna State Government, the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli and the people of Zaria over the unfortunate incident.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

July 20, 2023

Africa bears heaviest burden of global food insecurity, Speaker Abbas laments

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has decried that the burden of food insecurity in the world is heaviest on African.

He, however, noted that the parliaments on the continent could address some of the issues causing food crisis.

Speaker Abbas made this known while delivering an address at the third plenary session of the ongoing 18th Commonwealth Speakers’ and Presiding Officers’ Conference (CSCOP) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on Thursday.

The Speaker’s address was titled: ‘Addressing Challenges of Food Security in Africa by Promoting Investment in Agriculture.’

“While food insecurity is a global crisis, Africa sadly bears the heaviest burden of the global lack of access to food and nutrition. The 2022 Global Report on Food Crises noted that one out of every five African goes to bed hungry daily while an estimated 140 million out of Africa’s one billion populations face acute food insecurity. These observations have been made by various speakers in this session, and there are several causes for this challenge,” Abbas said while addressing other heads of parliaments.

According to the Speaker, some of the factors causing food crisis in Africa are armed conflicts of different kinds and magnitude; climate change; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; rising population; subsistence farming and crude agricultural practices; lack of access to credit, poor infrastructure, and lack of investment in agri-business, among others.

Speaker Abbas noted; “Suffice it to say that these factors reinforce themselves. For example, armed conflicts disrupt agricultural activities by destroying crops, livestock and preventing farmers from access to the farms.

“The Nigerian case demonstrates this much. The activities of Boko Haram terrorists in the North Eastern part of the country greatly contributed to Nigeria’s rising food insecurity as farmers could not have access to their farms following the sacking of several villages in the wake of the attacks which lasted for several years. The terrorist attacks equally impacted negatively on the activities of commercial fishermen within the Lake Chad region.”

The Speaker also noted that on the other hand, the recurring conflicts between herders and farmers in Nigeria is “fallout from the impact of climate change which brought in its wake, drought and extreme weather conditions in the Northern part of the country, which necessitated the need for herders to move their flock to other parts of the country for grazing.”

Speaker Abbas further noted that the movement of the herds “often destroys farmlands and crops, which triggers retaliatory action from farmers who in turn, slaughter the livestock of the herders,” stressing that, “These two actions further worsen the food crisis as both livestock and crops are destroyed.”

The Speaker buttressed his point with the fact that extreme weather conditions occasioned by climate change and global warming pose severe threats to agricultural production and increases food insecurity within the continent.

He said: “Our food insecurity is equally exacerbated with the poor infrastructure within the continent which ensures that farmers are unable to preserve produce, transform them as well as move their produce to urban centres for better pricing.

“Related to the foregoing is the lack of investment in agribusiness, which is as a result of a number of factors including poor infrastructure, ill-conceived policies, lack of access to land, high cost of doing business and many others. Farm implements and other incentives are not within the reach of most farmers in our continent who largely operate at a subsistent level.”

Speaker Abbas, however, pointed out that the legislature is very critical to tackling the ravaging scourge of food insecurity in Africa, through the three cardinal functions of legislation, oversight and representation. “Many of the challenges related to food insecurity can be addressed with the right legislative framework and actions,” he stated.

Through legislation, the Speaker said, parliaments can remove the bottlenecks mitigating investment in agribusiness in the African continent. He also said with legislation, we can make the operating environment more conducive to attract investors into the sector and ensure that their investments are protected.

The Speaker stated; “We must enact legislations that provide access to land, credit, and other incentives that make investing in agribusiness attractive and rewarding.

“We can equally reduce food losses with the necessary legislative framework that promotes climate-proof agricultural production. Greenhouse farming can help the continent overcome adverse weather conditions induced by climate change and increase food production and supply.

“Parliament can deploy the power of the purse to appropriate funds for infrastructural development particularly of the rural areas where the bulk of African food production takes place.

“Parliaments must also ensure, through oversight, that these funds are properly utilized as appropriated.”

According to Speaker Abbas, investing in infrastructure will not only enable farmers have access to markets for improved pricing of their produce but will also encourage investment in agribusiness of all kinds.

He also stated that the legislature “must take every necessary action” to address the scourge of armed conflict, which he said hampers agricultural production on the continent. “Some of the factors are political, economic, legal and social. All of these fall within the remit of the legislature,” he stated.

The Speaker noted: “In Nigeria, we have some laws that promote agriculture and investments in the sector:

“The Agricultural Seeds Act Cap N5 Volume 10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004 is meant to harmonise the seed industry with other significant agricultural input to meet the increasing demand of agricultural seeds. The law also promotes productivity and export capability.

“The Agricultural credit Guarantee Scheme Fund Act Cap A10 LFN, 2004 was established to grant loans to farmers to enhance their agricultural capacity to produce and improve the economy.

“The Agricultural (Control of Importation0 Act Cap 13 LFN 2004, provides for the regulation of the importation of articles used for controlling plant diseases and pests which are injurious to agricultural or horticultural crops.

“The Agricultural Research Council Act of Nigeria recently amended to include Colleges of agriculture in Nigeria with the aim to promote research and related matters in Agriculture.

“The Sea Fisheries Act Cap S4 LFN, 2004 is meant to control, regulate and protect sea fisheries in the territorial waters of Nigeria.”

Speaker Abbas stressed that Nigeria’s ease of doing business is a fundamental policy which crystalised into several legislation to support its citizens to have access to different platforms in promoting their businesses, including in agriculture.

According to him, the Anchor Borrowers scheme was one of the fallouts of the ease of doing business, where famers were provided with seeds by the Central Bank of Nigeria and after production, the CBN had to procure the yields from the famers. He stated: “This encouraged investments and interests in the agricultural sector.”

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

July 12, 2023

Speaker Abbas hails PCC’s efforts in resolving disputes

…as commission’s management visits Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, has hailed the Public Complaints Commission for addressing disputes in the polity, decrying that the performance of the Nigerian Ombudsman is underreported.

Speaker Abbas made this known when the Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission, Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf, led the leadership of the Nigerian Ombudsman on a courtesy visit to his office at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Public Complaints Commission is a statutory body under the National Assembly.

At the meeting were the Majority Leader of the House, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki; Minority Whip, Hon. Ali Isa; and Chairman of the House Ad Hoc Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Khadijat Bukar-Ibrahim.

Responding to the demands by the Chief Commissioner on issues affecting the PCC, the Speaker noted that he was aware of some challenges facing the commission, adding that the House was ready to assist the management in addressing them.

Speaker Abbas said: “The Public Complaints Commission is the people’s house because it is the only place where the common man can go and get redress. That is how we also refer to ourselves here. This is the people’s House where the common man can get redress on all issues that pertain to his endeavours.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank you and to appreciate you for all that you have been doing. I have been in the National Assembly for 12 years, so I am very familiar with what you have been doing over the years. You have been doing remarkably well.

“However, your performances, to me, are underreported. Only people like us who are within the system will be able to attest to what you are doing. I believe, with little publicity, people from outside the National Assembly will appreciate what you are doing.

“So, I want to urge you to keep up with the good work; to keep the flag flying and try to enlighten the Nigerian people on what you do so that they will not only appreciate what you are doing, but they will also continue to identify with you and utilise your services to get redress whenever they need one.”

Earlier in his address, Ayo-Yusuf, on behalf of the Commissioners and staff of the PCC, congratulated the Speaker on his emergence as the Number 4 Citizen on June 13.

He said: “Sir, you have proven within the short period of your election as Speaker of this esteemed House of Representatives that you are indeed the people’s leader. Little wonder, your colleagues gracefully and overwhelmingly elected you as their first among equal.”

The PCC head used the visit to draw the attention of the Speaker “to the underfunding of the Commission and appeal to you to use your good offices to urgently influence the Commission’s request for special financial intervention to enable it pay the approved Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) as well as accumulated promotion arrears of staff.”

According to Ayo-Yusuf, due to the inability of the PCC to pay these outstanding liabilities, the three trade unions in the Commission have recently become agitated and thier industrial action is capable of eroding the confidence that Nigerians have in the Commission’s ability to resolve their complaints.

