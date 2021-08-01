I don’t operate social media accounts- Atiku’s Wife





Hajiya Titi Amina Abubakar, wife of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has disowned comments attributed to her on Facebook.In fact, Atiku’s wife said in a statement Sunday that she does not own any social media accounts.

She said, “In view of a certain communication as it relates to some political commentaries from me concerning political calculations in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the political ambitions of some individuals, I want to state that it is not only fake news, it is absolutely not my style to pass such commentaries and thus did not authorize the post.



“I wish to state categorically that I do not operate any social media account.



“The Facebook page where the communication was posted does not belong to me, and after investigation, I am made to know that the page has been in existence for a while.



“The latest post on the page which portrays me making a controversial comment on politics within the PDP and political moves by an unnamed politician is malicious and put out to cause disaffection with some persons and embarrassment to my person.



“I will urge the public, especially members of the PDP, to disregard this particular post and other posts from unverified and unreliable sources that can cause division within the party.”



Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...