I don’t operate social media accounts- Atiku’s Wife

August 1, 2021 Danlami Nmodu





Hajiya Titi Amina Abubakar, wife of former Vice President, has disowned comments attributed to her Facebook.In fact, Atiku’s wife said in a Sunday that she does not own any social media accounts.

She said, “In view of a certain communication as it relates to political commentaries from me concerning political calculations in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the political ambitions of individuals, I want to state that it is not only fake news, it is absolutely not style to pass such commentaries and thus did not authorize the post.


“I wish to state categorically that I do not operate any social media account. 


“The Facebook page where the communication was posted does not belong to me, and after investigation, I am made to know page has been in existence for a while.


“The latest post the page which portrays me a controversial comment politics within the PDP and political moves by an unnamed politician is malicious and put out to cause disaffection with persons and embarrassment to person.


“I will urge the public, especially members of the PDP, to disregard this particular post and other posts from unverified and unreliable sources that can cause division within the party.”

