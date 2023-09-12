I don’t need title to serve in Tinubu administration — Fashola

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) says he does not need a title to serve in the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, which in his view, is birthing the next generation of leaders.

Fashola, a close aide of Tinubu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Lagos State University, Ojo, on Tuesday.

He was at the University to deliver a keynote address at the institution’s fifth research and innovation fair.

The former Lagos State Governor, who also served as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff when the President was governor of the state. was responding to a question on his role in the present administration at the federal level and possibility of an appointment.

He said, “I do not need a title to serve: the president can only appoint at least one minister, for example, from each state which he has done that.

“There are just enough places in parastatals, they are doing that; we are estimated to be 200 million, so there are not enough offices to take everybody.

“All of us must play our roles as citizens, and a citizen does not need a title to serve.

“The biggest title you need is that of being citizen and play our role; we are also talking about the next generation.

”If some do not move on, where is the place for the next batch?”

He said there was the need to bring more outstanding public spirited people to occupy spaces as they evolve.

Fashola said he looked forward to a lot more youthful people being part of the administration.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

