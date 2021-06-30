I don’t foresee war in Nigeria — Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi

The Founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church C&S (Worldwide), Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, has urged religious leaders as well as Nigerians to continue to pray for the country in order to overcome challenges confronting her.



The Christian cleric made the call during a visit by the Executive Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council, led by its Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi, on Tuesday.



According to Ajayi, there is need for all of us to be more prayerful because there can never be peace when there are crisis in the land.



The cleric said she would continue to pray for Nigeria as she was optimistic that there would not be any outbreak of war in Nigeria.



She said: “He is God of new beginning and nothing is impossible for Him to do.



“God always had a way of restoring calmness in Nigeria whenever any crisis was looming.”



Reacting to the rumour being peddled widely of her owning a private jet, the philanthropist said she has none in her name.



Ajayi said: “I see private jet as an instrument of evangelism.



“I have rode on chartered private jet with associates on a few gospel trips.

“I don’t want a private jet or wealth that I won’t be in a position to help the poor or needy.”



The cleric said the work of Christianity was all about making life meaningful for the less privileged.



Ajayi said: “I am one of the major funders of Moses Orimolade University, located at Omo-Aran, Kwara State.



“My plan is to make the university cheaper and affordable for Nigerians who are not well to do.

“I also print 10,000 copies of the Holy Bible every year from China and I give it out freely to people.”



On his part, NUJ’s Ajayi appreciated the cleric for her warm reception.



He said: “We are here to seek your motherly and spiritual blessings and look forward to collaboration between your Ministry and Lagos NUJ.”

Ajayi applauded the philanthropist for her assistance, especially to the needy.



She said: “I want to commend you for the palliatives you shared among Nigerians during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are also aware of how Esther Ajayi Foundation has been impacting lives positively.”



Ajayi assured the cleric of one of the highest Awards of NUJ during the Lagos Council Press Week scheduled for October 2021.



The visit also afforded the Lagos State Council Executive members an opportunity to seek assistance towards the completion of its secretariat being remodelled.

