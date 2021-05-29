I didn’t write against Donald Duke – C/River Deputy Speaker

May 29, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Mr Joseph Bassey, the Deputy of , has debunked a social media report written in his name against Mr Donald Duke, a former governor of the state.

The deputy , in a he issued Saturday in , described the media report as false and mischievous.

Bassey said that the fake report, which accused Duke of having a role in the to deny South of producing the next governor, was totally misleading.

“The attention of the Deputy of has been drawn to a fake report trending social media with the title: “Donald Duke: Return of the TROJAN HORSE.

“I, Joseph Bassey, who represent the good people of South II in the State , wishes to state that I am not the author or writer of the said fake report.

“The report is not only a mischievous act of some idle minds, but also a figment of their short imagination.

“Never did I ever sit to write such a report the person of Mr Donald Duke, a former governor of Cross River.

“I have since left the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress and no amount of blackmail can pitch me against the former governor, whom I have high regards for.

“People should use their precious time to themselves in meaningful activities, rather than sponsoring fake reports to set uncertainties in the state,” said the deputy speaker. ()

Tags: , , ,