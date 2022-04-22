‘I didn’t visit Obaseki in Edo because PDP sent me to see delegates’ – Wike

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has revealed why he did not meet Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki when he visited the State last week.

Wike, who was in the Edo State capital as part of consultation for his presidential aspiration, neither met with Obaseki nor his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

He also avoided the Edo Secretariat of the party in Benin because the Edo PDP Chairman Dr. Tony Aziegbemi believed to be an Obaseki loyalist.

He said: “I did not visit Governor Godwin Obaseki because that was not where the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) sent me.

“They sent me to meet the delegates (not the Governor) concerning how our party will win the 2023 presidential election.

“It is not written anywhere that I must go through the Governor before seeing the party delegates.

Dr Dan Orbih, who until his elevation as Deputy Vice Chairman South South, was Edo PDP chairman.

Orbih was joined by teeming supporters to receive Wike, who held talks with Edo PDP delegates at the residence of a former Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of PDP, the late Chief Tony Anenih.

