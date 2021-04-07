Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami,SAN says he has not instituted legal action on the citizenship or otherwise of the former Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice which was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday the 7th day of April, 2021.

“The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has never filled any case before any court in the country challenging the citizenship of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the statement noted that, the matter in contention was part of the 2019 pre-election matters instituted by a Civil Society Organization – the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/177/2019 in respect of which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation was made a co-defendant.

“The issue had already been widely reported by the media since April, 2019. It is unfortunate that stale news stories capable of causing confusion are repackaged and presented to the general public as current news,” Malami said through his aide.

