I didn’t file suit against Atiku’s Citizenship – Malami

April 7, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar ,SAN says he has not instituted legal action on the citizenship or otherwise of the former , Republic of Nigeria Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice which made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday the 7th day of April, 2021.

“The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar , SAN has never filled any case before any court in the country challenging the citizenship of the former Atiku Abubakar,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the statement noted that, the matter in contention part of the 2019 pre-election matters instituted by a Civil Organization – the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/177/2019 in of which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Independent National Commission (INEC) and the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation made a co-defendant.

“The issue had already been widely reported by the media since April, 2019. It is that stale news stories capable of confusion are repackaged and presented to the general public as current news,” said through his aide.

