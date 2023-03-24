I dedicate my Appeal court victory to God – Adeleke

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has dedicated his victory at the appeal court, which affirmed him him as winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election, to God and the people of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the governor and made available to newsmen on Friday in Osogbo.

Adeleke said that the judgement confirmed his earlier position that the judgement of the Tribunal was a miscarriage of Justice.

He said that with the appeal court judgement, the judiciary had right the wrongs of the Tribunal.

According to him, this has rekindled his confidence in the integrity of the judiciary as last hope of the common man.

“I am particularly glad that the Court of Appeal has ruled that Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) machine and voters register are the primary sources, not the report from the server.

” This has strengthened our democracy and remove a time bomb which the judgement of the Tribunal had planted for our democracy.

” I appreciate Osun people for standing by me and my party through repeated validation of my governorship mandate at the recent general elections.

” My party won three straight elections from July 16, 2022, to the March 18, 2023.

” It is a resounding vote of confidence in my victory as governor by the people of Osun state,” he said.

The judiciary, Adeleke said, had further confirmed the will of the people that he was duly elected governor of my state.

“I commend the judiciary for resisting all pressure.

“Rule of law is strengthened when judgement affirms the will of the people. On behalf of Osun people and my party, the PDP,, we appreciate the judiciary and the men of conscience on the bar and the bench.

” My appreciation also goes to the civil servants, artisans, market people, clerics,students, women and youths. Osun people for defending the mandate from 2022 till date.

“Let me use this opportunity to extend sincere hands of fellowship to former Governor Oyetola and the APC.

” Let’s build the state together. Let’s unite for the good of our people. The State needs leaders across party lines to join hands for robust and accelerated development of the state.

” As brothers and sisters, we are all requested to start the process of healing.

“Forget party politics as election is over. All members of the political class in Osun state should join hands with me to take our state to greater height”, the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, set aside the tribunal verdict that nullified the election of Ademola Adeleke as governor of Osun State.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices led by Justice Mohammed Lawal, held that the appeal lodged by Adeleke to challenge his sack by the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal was meritorious.

The Osun tribunal had on Jan. 27 , annulled Adeleke’s victory and affirmed Gboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress as the authentic winner of the poll after the Independent National Electoral Commission had returned Adeleke as the winner of the poll.(NAN)