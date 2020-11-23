I caught my wife with lover at midnight – divorce-seeking man tells court

Displeased at his wife’s alleged adulterous life, a 55-year-old civil servant, Mr Sola Ola, on Monday prayed an Igando Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve his 16-year-old marriage.

Sola said that his wife, Tola, with whom he had three children, was wayward and promiscuous.

“I got information from people in our community that my wife was having extra martial affairs but I ignored it since there was no evidence to support it.

“In March, I received a call from somebody at 12:30a.m. to come and see my wife with one of her lovers at their hiding spot.

” I rushed to the scene and caught her and her lover in a compromising position, touching each other,” he said.

According to the petitioner, since that day, his wife refused to return home.