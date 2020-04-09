I anchored my faith in God, says UCH MD as he relives COVID-19 experience

The Chief Medical Director of University College Hospital(UCH), Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, took to Twitter to speak about his experience with coronavirus, saying he anchored his faith in God during what he described as “the dark period.”

The UCH boss expressed gratitude to God for the pleasant turn of events in a series of tweets posted via his @UchCmd on Thursday night.

“It made the news on Sunday, the 29th of March, 2020, that I tested positive for Covid-19, with details of the result indicating that I had low viral load and high CT (immunity index).

“As recommended by NCDC, repeat tests were conducted on Tuesday 31st of March, 2020 and Monday, 6th of April, 2020 and I’m pleased to declare that they both returned NEGATIVE.

” Throughout the dark period, I anchored my faith in God and declared His words over my life while taking recommended medications.

“I am deeply grateful to GOD for the pleasant turn of events and I say a big thank you to everyone for the prayers, love, messages and support shown me during this trying period.

“I am especially grateful to my wife, children, my extended family, to the pastors of Vine Branch Church, staff of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, entire indigenes of Otan Ile, Committee of CMDs/CEOs of Tertiary hospitals, staff of the University of Ibadan, friends and well wishers across the globe, and all the healthcare workers who were involved in my care.

“I appreciate the sacrifices made and I pray that the good Lord will repay your kindness,” he tweeted.

Otegbayo advised Nigerians to adhere to the safety guidelines stipulated by the NCDC while also ensuring that they eat healthy to boost their immunity.

“As we all continue to adhere to NCDC safety guidelines for containing this pandemic, let us please pay attention to our personal hygiene, eat healthy, take measures that will boost our immune system and get good rest.

” Be vigilant and please, stay safe,” he said. (NAN)