I am not seeking re-election – Sen. Dadu’ut 

Sen. Nora Dadu’ut (APC/Plateau South) says she is not seeking re-election into the National Assembly.Dadu’ut made the clarification while addressing newsmen on Friday in Jos.“

I want to use this opportunity to clear the air on some ongoing rumours and unverified reports carried by some online and electronic media.“They alleged that I am seeking re-election and have been denied the opportunity by some major political actors in the state, and that I was attacked and threatened to back down from the race for the senatorial seat.“I, Sen. (Prof) Nora Ladi Daduut, want to emphatically say that I have never contemplated seeking re-election at any point in time, neither did I endeavour to procure an expression of interest/nomination form for Plateau South Senatorial District race.“

Secondly, I have never informed anyone that my life was threatened because of the senatorial seat I currently occupy,” she told journalists.The lawmaker said that what happened in Namu District of Quaanpan Local Government Area on April 28, where she was attacked alongside journalists, was an act of criminality by hoodlums, dissidents, enemies of progress and detractors.According to her, the hoodlums were protesting arrest of some suspected criminals and unfortunately, her entourage, including journalists, who went to cover her event, got caught up in it.“I want to use this medium to say that there is no rift whatsoever between me and Gov. Simon Lalong.“

The governor has been very supportive and I do appreciate all his support thus far.“Any rumour that I have been threatened by Gov. Lalong is baseless, false and a mere blackmail which should be disregarded.“I want to use this opportunity to thank Gov. Lalong for his support and to say that I support his political aspirations.“

I will always remain grateful to him for his support,” the lawmaker added.Dadu’ut urged the people of the senatorial district to remain peaceful and continue to be their brothers’ keepers. (NAN)

