I am not leaving APC despite losing reps ticket, says former federal lawmaker

By Awayi Kuje

Dr Joseph Kigbu, a former House of Representatives member for Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency, says that he is not leaving the All Progressives Congress ( APC), despite losing the race for the seat.

Kigbu, who contested for the House of Representatives seat for the constituency and lost out, revealed this while addressing his supporters in Lafia on Monday.

He denied rumours of his purported defection from APC to another political party.

“I have never contemplated leaving APC, so disregard any false insinuations that I am leaving APC for another party.

“My decision to stay in the APC is unshakable as certainly the victory in the 2023 general election is for APC,” he said.

Kigbu described the outcome of the primary election as an act of God who gives power and takes power.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and continue to work tirelessly for the victory of the party in the general election.

The medical doctor has assured of his continued commitment to mobilise support in order to ensure the victory of the party beyond 2023.

The federal lawmaker also drummed up support for Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s adminisitration to succeed beyond 2023.

Responding, Mr Philibus Yohanna-Attah, Speaker, Lafia Local Government Legislative Council, lauded the spirit of sportmanship exhibited by the former federal lawmaker.

The speaker assured him of their loyalty, prayers and support at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by Mrs Comfort James Attah, the Deputy Chairman, Lafia Local Government Council, Barr. Mohammed Haruna, Overseer of Lafia East Development Area, among other stakeholders and well wishers. (NAN)

