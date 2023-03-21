I am not bi-sexual, says Nana, evicted BBTitans housemate

By Taiye Olayemi

Nana Basheru, one of the recently evicted housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Titans, on Tuesday said her sexual orientation is straight (heterosexual).

Nana who disclosed this during a virtual interview session with journalists, cleared the air on viewers’ insinuation that she was bi-sexual.

“My sexuality is straight, I am not bi-sexual, am straight,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trio of Blue Aiva, Nana and Miracle Op, were evicted during the live show on Sunday, March 19 as they had the least votes among eight housemates nominated for eviction.

The 22-year-old Kaduna State indigene said she had an amazing experience in the house but it took her two weeks to be able to come out of her shell to mingle with fellow housemates.

She said she had her most memorable moments during the 5th week while her lowest moment was when she took ill.

“My experience in the house was really good, it was the best thing. Though, I want the money but the experience is more than that for me.

“I had fun and enjoyed myself to the fullest. I loved my stay in the house and am happy to have met all the people I met in the house, very fantastic experience for me,” Nana said.

The young entrepreneur also gave the reason why she didn’t hug any of her fellow housemates when evicted on Sunday.

“I didn’t hug any of the housemates because I was in shock and disbelief. I was emotional and was not just myself.

“At that moment, I just needed to leave the show and have some fresh air,” she said.

Nana predicted that Ebubu would emerge winner of the show and would go away with the grand prize of $100,000. (NAN)