I am not an armed robber, I was not in Abuja on day crime took place – Man tells court

A middle-aged man, Sampson Paul, told an FCT High Court that he was not an armed robber and that on the day the police alleged the crime took place, he was in Auchi, Edo attending a wedding.

The police charged Paul with four counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and attempt to commit murder.

Testifying during cross-examination by the prosecution counsel, Mr Kufruabasi Ebong, Paul said that on July 6, 2017, the day the police alleged the offence took place, he was with his fiancee in Auchi, Edo for her sister’s wedding.

”I work at Interconnect Hotel at Dutse Alhaji and I was given four days casual leave to attend the wedding.

”I left Abuja on July 4,2017 and returned on July 11, 2017”, he said.

When asked to show evidence that he traveled to Auchi on the day of the incidence, the defendant said that the police seized his letter of approval for the casual leave.

He also said the ticket given to him by Peace Mass transport was destroyed, because it rained heavily that day.

”The police tortured and forced me to sign to a written statement on something I know nothing about,” he said..

NAN reports that the police alleged that on July 6, 2017 at about 8 a. m, the defendant with one other now at large conspired to commit armed robbery contrary to Section 6 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions ), 2004.

The police alleged that Paul and the others armed themselves with dangerous weapons and robbed one Francis Ejiakuamu of his Toyota car at Dutse Alhaji contrary to Section 1 (2) of a Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) 2004.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendant in an attempt to steal the car inflicted grievous injury on the victim which was also an attempt to his life, contrary to Sections 229 and 250 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

After his testimony, his counsel, Mr I.G. Abah informed the court that they are closing their case.

Justice Peter Kekemeke, then adjourned the case until Dec. 5 for adoption of final written addresses. (NAN)