“I am not a ritualist, I did not kill my baby” – husband tells court

By Judith Ezeudogu

An auto mechanic, Mr Eze Prince on Tuesday, denied being a ritualist who killed his baby.

Defending himself, Prince told a Customary Court sitting in Nyanya, Abuja that he did not use his baby for sacrifice.

“ My marriage was going smoothly until sometime in 2010 when my wife conceived of a baby and lost it at birth due to birth complications

“Unfortunately all the efforts I put in by going to different hospitals and birth homes, to save the life of my wife and our baby, only resulted in saving the life of my wife alone because my baby died.

“As if that was not enough, my wife went up and down, telling everyone that I was a ritualist who used our baby for sacrifice. Please I am not a ritualist,” he said.

He told the court that his wife was having extra-marital affairs and has been denying him sex.

”I am tired of the marriage. I beg the court to dissolve the marriage,” he said.

The presiding judge Doocivir Yawe, however adjourned the matter until Oct 13, for further hearing. (NAN

