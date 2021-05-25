The Country Representative of UN Population Fund (UNFPA), Ms Ulla Elisabeth Mueller, has expressed satisfaction with quality of services being rendered to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the fund’s facilities in Borno.She expressed happiness in Maiduguri on Monday when she visited UNFPA facilities to assess interventions funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mueller and the Country Director of KOICA, Mr Woo Chan Chang, are in Borno on working visit to assess the interventions of the fund, sponsored by KOICA.

Some GBV survivorsMueller told NAN after visiting some of the facilities in IDPs camps that she was impressed with what she saw and would continue to work with partners to sustain and improve the tempo.

She said “my mission to this visit to Borno is to understand better the situation up here.”We will engage in conversation with the government of Borno on how to better support government endeavours to continue the development of the state.

“I am glad to see that we have some permanent structures for the women and survivours of Gender Based Violence (GBV) here.

“Government is working hand in hand with us to ensure that women survivours have enough space to go to.”

She also expressed satisfaction with the quality of delivery wards and the friendly child spacing services provided in UNFPA facilities in the state.

The KOICA Country Director, Mr Woo Chan Chang, said the Korean agency was committed to supporting healthcare services, particularly in the area

of reproductive health and humanitarian support to women and girls.

He said “we are here to see how our support is benefitting the people of Borno, particularly those in camps.

“KOICA supports the improvement of displaced persons livelihood through improving their health conditions.

“We are also committed to building the capacity of the women, as well as empowering them based on our belief on the vital role women play in the development of their communities.

“KOICA has strong interest and will remain committed to partnering to support maternal and child healthcare.

“We are also advocates for freedom and more opportunities for women,” Chang said. (NAN)

