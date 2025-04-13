I am dazed, thoroughly shocked–Chukwu’s AFCON winning teammate, Onyedika, laments

Late Christian Chukwu’s AFCON I980 winning teammate, Ifeanyi Onyedika (MON), has expressed deep shock over the demise of the defunct Green Eagles skipper, noting that the news thoroughly dazed him.

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Late Christian Chukwu’s AFCON I980 winning teammate, Ifeanyi Onyedika (MON), has expressed deep shock over the demise of the defunct Green Eagles skipper, noting that the news thoroughly dazed him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Super Eagles coach died on Saturday in Enugu after a protracted illness, leaving behind , a legacy of rich contributions to Nigerian football.

Onyedika, who also played illustriously with Chukwu at Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, told NAN in Abakaliki that he was yet to believe the news.

“Chairman, as Chukwu was fondly called, was a total head on and off the pitch and would be irreplaceable.

“I have known him for years even before our active years and he was a man you will wish to stay with, forever,” he said.

The Coach of Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Abakaliki FC said he would speak more on the death when he speaks with associates and digested the news.

“You just informed me of the news as my team just finished a home game.

“Chukwu is simply irreplaceable as his contributions to the growth of Nigerian and African football, cannot be quantified, he said.

In a related Development, Former Golden Eaglet Player, Wilson Mmayie, said that Chukwu’s legacies in football went beyond Nigeria.

“I was plying my trade in Kenya when he was the coach of the country’s national team—the Harambee Stars.

“His name rang bell across Kenya as he brought his managerial astuteness to bear on the fortunes of the team,” he said. (NAN)