I am a bonafide member of APC, says ex-Karu council boss

By Naomi Sharang

Former Chairman Karu Local Government Council, Mr Akala Gajere, says he is a bonafide member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gajere, who said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, also described his purported suspension as null and void.

“I was greeted with the news of my suspension from my party, the APC of Panda/Kare Electoral Ward, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on July 7.

“The purported news indicates that the suspension was on issues bothering on anti-party activities.

”It is a suspension that is totally strange to me and every sane mind, as it does not meet the minimum requirements for suspending erring members of the party as clearly stipulated by the APC’s constitution and our extant laws which gives room for fair hearing.

“I was hoping on getting commendations from the leadership of the party in the State, Local Government and Ward Executives for my successful outing in delivering the APC and its candidates in my polling unit in the last general elections.

“It was a daring electoral success which even the state APC party chairman and some self acclaimed stakeholders of the party in the area can not boast of.

“I challenge all of them to present their polling units results of the last general elections.

“I am also aware that the new mandate assigned to Karu LGC Chairman and the APC in the Local Government, is to ensure that I’m suspended and intimidated not to speak the truth.”

Gajere further said that he had since drafted a team of lawyers to institute a legal action as regards the suspension.

“I call on the general public to disregard in its entirety the news of my suspension from the APC as it remains a news for market women discussion.(NAN)

