I acted in anger, Nnamdi Kanu apologises to judge, prosecutor, others 

By Taiye Agbaje

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Friday, said he acted in anger when he verbally attacked the former trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu, through his new counsel and former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, tendered an apology to the judge and the court.

The IPOB leader also apologised to the Federal Government’s lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, for his attack on the senior lawyer.

Besides, he tendered an apology to Kanu’s own team of lawyers earlier led by Aloy Ejimakor for castigating them without reservation before Justice Nyako.

Earlier when the matter was called, Agabi sought the court leave to deliver a message on Kanu’s behalf.

He said he had already discussed the development with the lawyer to the prosecution, Chief Awomolo, and he had agreed with him.

Justice Omotosho granted the application.

Agabi, in the message titled: “Apology By Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Delivered on His Behalf by Kanu G. Agabi, SAN, CON,” urged everyone to forgive his client.

According to Agabi, we may have reason to be angry but we must be careful what we say when we are angry.

“That is why we are urged not to sail in a storm. The defendant in this case, Nnamdi Kanu was angry.

“He has been angry for a long time and therefore, he should not have spoken when he was angry.

“But he did. And he said the wrong things. He attacked the court. He attacked the prosecutor. He attacked his own lawyers.

“For that reason, he has authorised me to apologise on his behalf.

“He is sorry for his attacks on the judge, on the prosecutor and on his defence team.

“Firstly, I apologise to the Hon. Justice Binta Nyako. She is one of our best and most respected judges. She did not deserve the attacks upon her.

“They were unjustified.

“We apologise to Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, Chairman of the Body of Benchers and leader of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria in Abuja.

“Chief Awomolo has since distinguished himself by his humility, his dedication to the profession.

“He deserves our highest respect,” he said.

Agabi equally apologised to Kanu’s team of lawyers earlier led by Aloy Ejimakor for castigating then without reservation.

“It is a credit to the members of that team that they still agree to defend him.

“It is clear from all that has transpired that he acted in anger.

“He spared no one. But by behaving the way he did, he imperiled himself more than any other person.

“I appeal to all those he offended to forgive him,” the ex-AGF begged.

According to him, I think of him as a good man.

“We cannot all be of one mind. I respect the fact that when he felt that he had cause to disagree, his courage did not fail him to take a stand.

“And I respect the fact that when the government felt that he had exceeded the bounds of law, measures were taken to correct him.

“Like all men and women, he is not perfect. He holds himself out as representing, the cause of the Igbos.

“On my part, I see the Igbos, as a people who are irrepressible. They are a forward looking, hardworking and intelligent people.

“They are a very resilient people. They are an adventurous and fearless people.

“Who can oppress such a people? There are, in the nation, communities that can be described as oppressed, but surely not the Igbos.

“The Igbos are a people who, even now, are rendering a good account of the talents that God gave them.

“They have never wallowed in self-pity. There is urgent need to plead the cause of the oppressed in this country.

“A strong and fearless voice such as Nnamdi Kanu has will aid that cause. And if he does so, that is what will truly immortalise him and exalt the name of the Lord and serve the cause of the unity of our country.

“I commend to us all the example of Col. Fajuyi, a Yoruba man, who laid down his life for Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi, an Igbo man.

“These are the kinds of men and women that the nation shall remember and immortalise,” he said.

Agabi said there is a time for all things.

According to him, this is the time for peace.

“We can and must make peace. The nation is rife with misgivings. There will always be misgivings.

“A time will never come when, as a nation, we shall all be of one mind.

“Whatever our misgivings, therefore, whether on the part of the government or the citizens, we must make allowance for error and proceed with prayer for forgiveness, just in case we may be wrong.

“In resolving our differences therefore, we must strive to save and not to destroy. Let us employ methods of peace and non-violence to resolve our differences.

“We must unite. Whether we are Christians or Muslims, whether we come from the east or the west, the north or the south, we must never lose sight of the fact that we are all children of God and citizens of one nation.

“We must reach out to one another across state and religious lines. We must forget the past and forge a new nation of peace, founded on truth and justice.

“The Nigeria of my dream is that in which Nigerians of whatever religion or tribe, whatever their states of origin, will hold high offices in states other than their own.”

He urged all Nigerians to strive for a more integrated, more united, more efficient and more peaceful nation.

His words: “We must all work ceaselessly for peace and unity. No price is too great to be paid for peace.

“We are never going to have peace until we are willing to go the extra mile, to turn the other cheek and to add our coat when our cloak is taken.

“We should not lose sight of the supreme price that the Son of God Himself paid that we may have the peace that we are now dissipating.

“As he took our burdens upon himself in order that we may be reconciled to God, so we must be willing to take upon ourselves the burdens of one another so that, together we can build a nation of righteousness and peace.”

Citing a biblical allusion, Agabi tasked all Nigerians to let the peace and unity of the country be paramount in all they do.

After Kanu’s lawyer concluded the reading of the message, Justice Omotosho asked Chief Awomolo to respond to the letter.

Responding, Awomolo who said he was moved by Kanu’s plea, said he had forgiven him for all that he said against him.

He said he was not a persecutor as misconceived by Kanu but a prosecutor, and that he, together with Agabi, would do their duty professionally towards ensuring that the matter is expeditiously disposed of.

“We understand the heat in the land over this matter, and

I and Chief Agabi, SAN, will do our duty to ensure that this matter is expeditiously disposed of,” he said

Awomolo thanked Agabi for delivering Kanu’s message, describing the ex-AGF as “a man who has served this nation with all his knowledge.”

He admitted that Kanu’s lead counsel spoke to him earlier on the matter and that he gave him a copy of the message and sought his permission to read it in the open court.

“I want to say that I have forgiven all that Kanu said about me,” he said.

The judge said though he was not there when they had the agreement, he was also moved to tender apology on Kanu’s behalf.

Justice Omotosho said when he read the case file from page to page, he discovered that the trial started in 2015.

He said back then when the trial began, Kanu was 47 years old.

“Now, our brother is 57 years. For 10 years, he has faced trial.”

“If some faces trial for 10 years without knowing where he is going, it is enough to offend anybody

“I apologise on his behalf,” the judge said.

Quoting Mathew 23:23, Justice Omotosho said the Holy Bible lays emphasis on three key words; justice, faith and mercy.

He said justice must be administered with mercy and faith.

He said whatever one does, one must know that one would surely give account to God in the last day.

“Therefore, justice is the key word. We will do justice according to the law and according to our conscience. God be with us, we will achieve that.

“We have to do justice speedily. We cannot afford to allow this case to take another 10 years,” he said.

Justice Omotosho thanked the two senior lawyers for their disposition to the matter.

Shortly after this, Kanu was re-arraigned on amended seven-count charge bordering on terrorism.

The IPOB leader, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts and the judge ordered an accelerated hearing of the matter.

Justice Omotosho then adjourned the matter until April 29, May 2 and May 6 for trial.(NAN)