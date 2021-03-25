I abandoned my vile wife because she starves me of sex, man tells court

March 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A sparepart dealer, Abdulahi Abdulsalam, on told a Customary Court sitting in Ile-Tuntun in to dissolve his 10-year-old marriage to estranged wife, Aminat on grounds that she was wicked and starves him sex.

Abdulsalam in his testimony after Aminat accused him neglecting her and their two children, said she was a thug.

“I abandoned the house in January. Aminat is only a hooligan, she is also disrespectful to me and other members my extended family.

“In fact, Aminat has stopped cooking for me. I wash, clean and cook,” he said.

Aminat, a pharmacist, accused her husband of abandonment.

“He hates my two children because they are girls. He has refused to provide money for them to go to school,” Aminat said.

Chief Henry Agbaje, the President of the court, ordered the couple to produce more evidence to support their claims.

He directed them to produce their relatives and adjourned the suit April 6 for judgment. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,