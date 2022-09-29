I 38,265 PVCs yet to be collected in Bauchi- INEC

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bauchi State says that a total of 38,265 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected in the state.

Mr Zakari Musa, INEC Administrative Secretary, Bauchi office, said this in an interview with the newsmen on Thursday.

He described the low rate of PVCs collection in the 20 Local Government Areas of the state as unimpressive.

“I want to seize this opportunity to inform you that the collection of PVCs in our LGA offices is ongoing.

“The PVCs in stock include some of the old ones dating back to 2019 , the ones for those who registered between June 2021 and March 2022, as well as transfer cases.

“As of Sept. 23, 38,265 PVCs were

yet to be collected ;we request you (media)to help sensitise the owners to walk into the LGA offices to collect them,” he said.

According to him, the state office expects to receive outstanding PVCs.

The secretary assured that the commission would provide a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates in the 2023 general elections

He urged political parties and their candidates to be guided by the electoral laws during campaigns.

“Security is critical to the success of every election, hence the need for political parties to support the commission and the security agencies in ensuring secure environment during campaigns and general elections,” Musa said. (NAN)

