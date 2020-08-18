HYPREP’s 70% completion claim: CISLAC unravels true state of remediation project

By Chimezie Godfrey

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has said that the 70% completion claim of Hydrocarbon pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) on Ogoni land clean up is a ploy to distract stakeholders from the focus of the project.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani expressed concern over the level of politicking that has enveloped the entire cleanup process which was conceived to restore, remediate and rehabilitate the people of Ogoni and the Niger Delta region as a whole.

According to him, this is adversely affected by weak coordination between the State and Federal Government in the project implementation which has turned out to be a huge challenge and causing several setbacks.

Rafasanjani who stressed that HYPREP made some achievements within its three years of operation in Ogoni land, however, pointed out that a linear perception exists on the progress and success of the project since its inception.

“Different stakeholders including the Federal Ministry of Environment and HYPREP have admitted that the process has been slow and they are working to restructure the governance and operationalization of the clean-up process.

“However, HYPREP in July 2020, published a newspaper report stating that it has completed 70% of the first phase of the Ogoni clean-up, despite concerns highlighted by stakeholders that the clean-up process has been derailed.

“This statement is viewed as a deliberate attempt by HYPREP to distract stakeholders from the focus of the clean-up.

“To ascertain the substance of the 70% completion, it will be important for HYPREP to substantiate the claim with adequate responses to the questions below.

“For over three years of HYPREP’s operation, has there been an independent monitoring of the clean-up process, If yes, by which organization.

“Are there plans for the acclaimed completed sites? Could HYPREP publish such plans for the acclaimed completed sites,” he asked.

He noted that UNEP has provided some capacity building for the project for the last one year, as he also asked the possibility of HYPREP publishing UNEP’s perception of their success.

Other issues raised by Rafsanjani include if there a blueprint for livelihood restoration that covers all facets of stakeholders and impacted communities in Ogoniland, among others important interrogations.

The Human Rights Activist stressed that several scorecards on the Ogoni clean-up has scored HYPREP lower on the implementation of both aspects of the project – emergency measures and remediation.

He added that the fact that the emergency measures are implemented in an adhoc manner which undermines overall benefit to the communities.

According to him, the environmental remediation aspect of the project and associated critical infrastructure required for effective contaminated land remediation are yet to be developed, and thus pose significant risk to the achievement of the overall project goal.

On the remediation, he noted that competence of the contractors, access to funds, the Ogoni context and terrain, and choice of ‘one size-fits-all technology’ remain major challenges for contractors.

Rafsanjani pointed out that HYPREP’s competence and understanding of UNEP’s recommendations is perceived as a challenge for the success of the project.

He recommended that to help the remediation process, civil society organizations should provide project management capacity skills for HYPREP.

“HYPREP should validate its key performance indicators (KPI) with stakeholders, particularly the CSOs coalition on the clean-up.

“An immediate CSOs desk be constituted within HYPREP to share regular information with stakeholders, internal and external.

“An immediate review be conducted by the UNEP team alongside independent stakeholders to access progress made drawing indicators from the UNEP report.

“That the recent restructuring announced by the Minister should be unpacked and clearly communicated to then public on specificities bothering on administration, operations, Finance, Procurement, and Personnel,” he stated.

He advised that State and Federal Government coordination on the project should be strengthened and remove any political undertone in this people oriented project.

