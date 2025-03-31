HYPREP restores different species of mangroves in Ogoni

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has successfully restored three species of mangroves in Ogoni, according to Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, the Project Coordinator.

By Abigael Joshua

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has successfully restored three species of mangroves in Ogoni, according to Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, the Project Coordinator.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, Zabbey highlighted that for the first time, HYPREP was restoring not only the red mangrove but also the white and black species.

He emphasised that the mangrove restoration project was ecologically sound and part of a broader environmental effort that included shoreline cleanup, soil and groundwater remediation, and mangrove restoration.

Zabbey also discussed the project’s ongoing support for education and public health in Ogoni.

“In 2024, HYPREP provided educational grants to 250 Ogoni undergraduates, some from the University of Port Harcourt.

“Additionally, in 2025, 300 Ogoni postgraduate students received scholarships, including 100 Postgraduate and 200 Masters students.

“The project is also constructing a Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration and strengthening public health infrastructure, with plans to enhance four hospitals, including the Corner Cottage and Ogoni Specialist Hospitals.”

Zabbey noted that due to hydrocarbon pollution, Ogoni residents faced risks of cancer and related diseases, making health monitoring essential.

He also mentioned that 30 Ogoni communities had access to potable water, with plans to extend this to 60 more communities in 2025.

Sen. Moa Ohuanbunwa, Chairman of the University of Port Harcourt Governing Council, lauded the project, noting the potential of the centre to become an international research hub benefiting Ogoni, the Niger Delta, and the country.

Prof. Georgewill Owunari, Vice-Chancellor of the University, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to continued collaboration with HYPREP for the development of the region.(NAN)