HYPREP: New board Chairman decries sabotage in Ogoni communities

April 8, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Traditional rulers and youths in Ogoni land have been advised to safeguard public infrastructure from vandals bent on sabotaging efforts of government.

This is contained in a statement the new Chairman, Board of Trustees, Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP), Dr Mike Nwielaghi, in Port Harcourt.

Nwielaghi said that acts of sabotage perpetrated a few criminals in the area had made it difficult for government to tackle the challenge of water shortage in Ogoni land.

He recalled that provision of portable water in impacted areas was among recommendation in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report, adding that sabotage has slowed the .

The Chairman said that vandals at various communities deliberately destroyed sensitive equipments thereby rendering the water ineffective.

“One thing I must say is that, there have been several water in this state. As we the State government has promised to drive its water scheme.

“HYPREP on the other hand is embarking on several water same goes for the federal government.

“Just two days ago, a multi billion Naira portable water project was flagged the Minister for Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar.

“There was a Water Project here in Ogoni sited in Baen Community, the reticulation was up to Kono area, that project was expected to address water needs for Kono and Kwawa communities.

“Permit me to ask, are we drinking that Water any more? The reason is simple, people have to sabotage efforts of government and corporate bodies in the area.

“You request for potable water, when its provided, after a month or two the equipments are vandalised and you return to question why you can no longer drink water,” he said.

The board chairman also said that HYPREP was also collaborating with the Rivers state government to fund some of the water projects under its ‘Livelihood Programme’.()

