HYPPADEC Commission takes off Soon – FG

Share the news













The Federal Government of Nigeria has set all machinery in motion to assiduously ensure swift take-off of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) with a view to addressing the perennial challenge of flooding and manage other ecological menace ravaging the people in the areas.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN made this known in Argungu while paying a sympathy visit to the people of Kebbi State that were recently affected by flood.

This development was contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and made available to newsmen.

According to the Minister, in the recent past Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Plateau and similar states of the federation have been experiencing annual flooding of the River Niger and its tributaries of the three hydro-electricity dams in Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro resulting to unquantifiable afflictions including loss of lives, property, agricultural produce, land degradation, shelters, farms and environments.

According to the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (Establishment, Etc,) Act, 2010 (No. 87 of 2010), the

Commission shall, among other things:

(a) formulate policies and guidelines for the development of

hydroelectric power producing areas;

(b) carry out a survey of hydroelectric power producing areas in order

to ascertain measures which arc necessary to promote its physical

development;

(c) prepare schemes designed to promote the physical developments of

the hydroelectric power producing areas:

(d) implement all measures approved for development of hydroelectric

power producing areas by the Federal Government; and

(e) tackle ecological problems that arise from overloading of dams in the hydroelectric power producing areas and advise Federal and State Governments on the prevention and control of floods and environmental

hazards.

Malami who sympathized with the people, the emir and the emirates over

the incident, prayed for Allah’s intervention against reoccurance of

such experience.

The Minister, in collaboration with his two non-governmental organizations, handed over a cash denotation of one point five million naira and one million naira to Argungu and Augie communities

respectively and promised that his two Non-Governmental Organizations of Kadi Malami Foundation and Khadimiyya for Justice and Development will directly reach out to the affected communities and offer them

humanitarian support and assistance.

Related