Hypertension, diabetes, risk factors for Chronic Kidney Disease-Expert

A nephrologist, Dr Akinyemi Raji, says hypertension and diabetes are the high risk factors for chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Raji said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

He said: “Hypertension and diabetes are two major leading causes of CKD.

“Long-term uncontrolled high blood pressure and sugar level lead to scarring of the kidney and can cause arteries around the kidneys to narrow, weaken or harden it.

“These damaged arteries are not able to deliver enough blood to the kidney tissue and impairs kidney function,” he said.

The nephrologist also said that CKD could develop for years without showing symptoms and urged people to monitor their lifestyle.

“CKD is a silent disease because it can develop for years without showing symptoms.

“It is a cumulative process that can take years to develop, “he said.

According to him, healthy lifestyle choices can help to reduce risks of kidney damage due to hypertension and diabetes.

“The risk of CKD due to hypertension and diabetes can be limited through managing your sugar and blood pressure level and also making healthy lifestyle choices.

“Early diagnosis and proper management are both key to reducing risks of CKD.

“Lifestyle factors that raise the risk of diabetes and hypertension include smoking, alcoholism, and obesity.

“If you have hypertension or diabetes, you don’t have to progress to CKD with proper management and healthy lifestyle choices, ” he said. (NAN)