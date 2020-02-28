Hygiene, sanitation vital to Lassa fever prevention — Expert

Dr Muhammed Isyaka, an Epidemiologist at the Yobe Ministry of Health, stressed the need for good hygiene and sanitation as essential measures to preventing Lassa Fever disease.

Isyaka said this in Gashua, Yobe, when the state team on sensitisation against Lassa Fever visited the Emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman in his palace.

He said “people must promote good community hygiene to discourage rodents from entering homes.

“They must also keep foods and water covered to prevent contamination by rats and other reptiles and store grains and other food items in clean containers.

“People should also dispose garbage far from their homes, maintain clean environment, avoid drying food materials in open places.

“They should not touch rats with bare hands and avoid contact with blood, body fluids while caring for sick persons.”

The emir then called on the state government to reintroduce environmental health inspectors in the state.

He said that the reintroduction would serve as a measure toward tackling any outbreak and spread of diseases.

Abdullahi Bego, the Yobe Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, who is also the campaign team leader, reiterated the state government’s commitment to sensitise people on how to prevent any disease outbreak.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign against Lassa fever in Yobe was launched on Feb. 25 in Damaturu, the state capital. (NAN)