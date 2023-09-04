Hygiene: Kano Govt. treats over 3,000 open wells with chlorine 

By Ramatu Garba

The Kano State Government has embarked on the treatment of over 3,000 open wells with chlorine in Bichi Local Government Area (LGA).

Dr Yusuf Mohammad-Sabo, the LGA Chairman, disclosed this while flagging off the treatment at Kwakwara well, Sabon Garin, Bichi on Monday.

Muhammad-Sabo said that the essence of the project was to prevent water-borne disease, and to proliferate open wells, especially during rainy season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 1,000 people fetch water from the eight-year-old Kwakwara well.

“We want to ensure that the people of Bichi have clean and hygienic water for their day-to-day activities.

“We got an approval from the state government to embark on this exercise for one week in 11 Wards in the LGA, as a cost-effective method of preventing water-borne disease.

“The exercise became necessary because of the previous cases of water-borne disease such as diarrhea recorded in 2022.

“We are hoping that this year, cases of water-borne disease will be minimal,’’ the council chairman said.

He said further that the treatment would help immensely in curtailing the spread of communicable diseases in the society, especially those that could be spread through drinking water.

He added his administration would ensure that all wells within the local government area are treated.

The chairman urged the people of the area to support the initiative by ensuring that their wells are treated with chlorine solution.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malam Rabiu Umar, commended the foresight and commitment of the local government council for the initiative and promised to support and ensure that the stated goals are achieved. (NAN)

