Hushpuppi: Nabena’s attempt to link me infantile – Dogara

Former Speaker Nigeria’s House of Reps,Yakubu Dogara has described the statement issued by Yekini Nabena on behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) desperately seeking to link him to suspected cyber criminals on the basis of a group picture taken at a public event, as infantile, rash and fatuous.



In a statement signed by his media aide, Turaki Hassan, the former speaker said “Nabena should have known that it is share mindlessness to attempt to execute mischief and blackmail in plain sight before the public some of whom are better informed. Who is that fool that links people to criminal activity simply because they appeared in a group picture at a public event comprising of people from different walks of life?



Dogara added, “If appearing in a group photograph is what Nabena is now using to establish a link or connection to crimes or alleged criminals then why didnt he issue such a statement in the wake of the arrest of a suspected money launderer by name Ismaila Mustapha, AKA: Mompha whose pictures with notable personalities including some APC Governors are all over the social media? Is Nabena guilty of selective amnesia or share perfidy? Who is Nabena scared of? Who is he trying to fool?



“For the records, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara has agreed to wave his right to a trial and go to jail if Nabena establishes any form of links or connection between him and the alleged cyber criminal before the event where the picture was taken and after the event until now. For Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, that picture was just another picture among the thousands, if not hundred of thousands of such pictures with Nigerians from all walks of life.

If the said Nabena is worth his salt, next time he speaks he shoul speak to issues affecting the welfare of our union which are well known to all discerning Nigerians. Nabena should or ought to know that there is no honour in speaking about group pictures taken at public events when the nation is bleeding and most Nigerian families are struggling and hurting,”the statement said.



