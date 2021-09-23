Husband drags wife to court to seek divorce for alleged attempt to stab him

A businessman , Mr Onyeka Jonathan, on Thursday dragged his wife, Gloria, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, to seek divorce over alleged attempt to kill him.

The petitioner, who resides in Jikwoyi, on the outskirts of the FCT, stated this in the divorce suit he filed against his wife before the court.

“I can’t continue to live under the same roof with this woman, she wants to kill me. There was a little misunderstanding between us, she ran to the kitchen and picked up a knife to stab me, luckily I escaped.

“I had to scale the fence, to escape from her. I beg this honourable court to put an end to the marriage between me and my wife, before she kills me,” he said.

The petitioner also narrated to the court how his wife had told him that she belonged to an evil spirit and that the spirit often controlled her.

The respondent, Mrs Gloria, who is a civil servant, in her defence, denied all the allegations, but prayed the court to dissolve the marriage, saying, “I am fed up with this fruitless marriage, I am treated with disdain because I am barren“.

The Presiding Judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter until Sept. 29, for judgment. (NAN)

