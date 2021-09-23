Husband drags wife to court to seek divorce for alleged attempt to stab him

A businessman , Mr Onyeka Jonathan, Thursday dragged his wife, Gloria, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, seek divorce over alleged attempt him.

The petitioner, resides in Jikwoyi, the outskirts of the FCT, stated this in the divorce suit he filed against his wife before the court.

“I can’t continue live under the same roof with this woman, she wants kill me. There was a little misunderstanding between us, she ran the kitchen and picked up a knife to stab me, luckily I escaped. 

“I had scale the fence, escape from her. I beg this honourable court put an end to the between me and my wife, before she kills me,” he said.

The petitioner also narrated the court his wife had told him that she belonged an evil spirit and that the spirit often controlled her.

The respondent, Mrs Gloria, is a civil servant, in her defence, denied all the allegations, prayed the court dissolve the marriage, saying, “I am fed up with this fruitless marriage, I am treated with disdain because I am barren“.

The Presiding Judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter Sept. 29, for judgment. (NAN)

