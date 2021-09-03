Hurricane Ida: Biden approves New York, New Jersey Emergency Declaration

U.S. President Joe Biden has approved emergency declarations in states of New York and New Jersey, paving  way for states to receive much-needed federal assistance.

devastating storm in North-Eastern U.S. in aftermath of Hurricane Ida killed no fewer 36 people, local authorities said on Thursday.

Biden pledged robust federal help for Northeastern and Gulf states battered by Hurricane Ida and for Western states beset by wildfires, with catastrophes serving as deadly reminders that the “climate crisis” has arrived.

past few days of Hurricane Ida and wildfires in West and the unprecedented flash floods in New York and New Jersey is yet another reminder that these extreme storms and the climate crises are here.

“We need to be much better prepared. We need to act,” President Biden  said in a statement from White House.

In New York, emergency declaration authorises Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide disaster relief efforts to counties mostly affected.

counties in New York  include those of Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester.

For New Jersey, areas include Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren.

Biden is promising  help for victims of Ida’s remnants in those  areas.

Biden said he would further press Congress to pass his nearly one trillion dollars infrastructure bill to improve roads, bridges, electric grid and sewer systems.

The proposal intends to ensure that the vital networks connecting cities, states and the country as a whole can withstand the flooding, whirlwinds and damage caused by increasingly dangerous weather.

Ida was the fifth-most powerful storm to strike the U.S. when it hit Louisiana on Sunday with maximum winds of 150 mph, likely causing tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage, including to the electrical grid.

The storm’s remnants dropped devastating rainfall across parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey on Wednesday, causing significant disruption to major population centers.

Even though historic rainfall, tornadoes and savage winds have left the region, the grim toll could continue to climb further Friday as emergency crews navigate flooded homes and cars. (NAN)

