HURIWA Commends Senate for Appointing Orji Uzor Kalu as Chairman of South-East Development Commission

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has applauded the appointment of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the pioneer Chairman of the newly established Senate Committee on South-East Development Commission (SEDC).

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has applauded the appointment of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the pioneer Chairman of the newly established Senate Committee on South-East Development Commission (SEDC).

The commendation was made following the announcement by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday.

HURIWA has also applauded the president of the FRN, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu(GCFR) for appointing the fomer tested and trusted Minister of Labour and productivity Chief Emeka Wogu as the Premier Chairman of the governing body of the South East Development commission.

The Rights group expressed optimisn that both Wogu and Kalu as head of the agency and the chairman of the oversight senate’s committee, would be a great combination to bring about quick -win development of South East of Nigeria just as the Rights group urged the duo not to disappoint the good people of Igboland in these crucial national and sub-national assignments.

In a Statement released on Wednesday, HURIWA described the appointment of Orji Uzor Kalu as a strategic and commendable decision, considering Senator Kalu’s impressive track record of developmental projects both as a former Governor of Abia State and as the current Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District. According to HURIWA, Kalu’s political career has been characterized by a strong focus on infrastructure development and project execution.

“We are pleased to commend the Senate for this excellent appointment. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has consistently demonstrated his commitment to development and governance. His tenure as Governor of Abia State saw the construction of numerous infrastructural facilities, including roads, schools, and healthcare centers, which significantly improved the socio-economic landscape of the state,” HURIWA stated.

“Since his election to the Senate, Senator Kalu has continued to attract key federal projects to his constituency. Notable among these are the rehabilitation of major roads, the construction of classroom blocks in rural communities, the establishment of ICT centers to promote digital literacy, and the provision of borehole water projects to address water scarcity in several localities. His efforts have also extended to youth empowerment programs and support for small-scale businesses, contributing to economic growth in the region.

“He has been instrumental in installing solar-powered street lights across numerous communities, thereby improving security and extending economic activities into the evening hours. For instance, the installation of solar street lights in Arochukwu Local Government Area has been widely acknowledged as a significant contribution to the community. Additionally, he has facilitated the construction and rehabilitation of several rural roads, enhancing connectivity and boosting local economies. Projects such as the completion of the Ndi-Iwo Itumbuzo road in Bende LGA stand as testaments to his dedication to infrastructural development.

“As an organization monitoring governance and development across Nigeria, HURIWA acknowledges that Senator Kalu’s leadership qualities and development-oriented mindset make him the right choice to head the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission. His vast experience in both the executive and legislative arms of government equips him with the necessary skills to oversee the commission’s activities effectively,” the statement added.

HURIWA expressed confidence that Senator Kalu would leverage his wealth of experience to ensure that the SEDC fulfills its mandate. The commission is tasked with addressing critical developmental challenges in the South-East, including civil restitution, erosion control, restoration of security, and the provision of essential infrastructure.

“Given his political antecedents and passion for the growth and development of the South-East, we believe Senator Kalu will bring his pragmatic leadership style to bear. He has always been a pro-project politician, and we are optimistic that his chairmanship will usher in an era of infrastructural revolution and sustainable development in the region,” HURIWA noted.

The association also lauded Senate President Godswill Akpabio for making what it termed an “excellent decision” in appointing Senator Kalu. According to HURIWA, the appointment reflects the Senate’s commitment to ensuring capable leadership within critical committees tasked with driving regional development.

“We commend the Senate President for his foresight and leadership in this appointment. It is evident that the decision was based on merit and the need to have a seasoned leader who understands the developmental needs of the South-East. This move is a significant step towards addressing the long-standing infrastructural deficits in the region,” HURIWA stated.

HURIWA called on all stakeholders in the South-East, including state governments, civil society organizations, and the private sector, to support the efforts of the SEDC under legislative oversight leadership of distinguished Senator Kalu’s. The organization emphasized that collaborative efforts would be crucial in achieving the commission’s objectives and fostering sustainable development.

“Development is a collective responsibility. While we trust in Senator Kalu’s capability to lead the legislatove oversight of the activities of the SEDC effectively, we urge all stakeholders to collaborate and support the commission’s initiatives. This synergy will ensure that the South-East region experiences the much-needed economic growth and infrastructural transformation,” HURIWA concluded.