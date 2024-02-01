Hunters receive 19 complaints in January in Kano

The Kano command of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) says it received 19 complaints in January.



The state Commander of NHFSS, Malam Abdullahi Al-Ameen, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

He said the service was trying its best to leave up to its mandate of preventing crimes and criminal activities in forests in the state.



“Out of the 19 complainants, 15 were treated while four others are pending.

“Most of the cases were on animal theft and phone snatching among others.

“We have tried to nip the various criminal activities in the forest in the bud,” he said.

Al-Ameen solicited for the cooperation of the public toward making the state crime-free.(NAN)

By Bosede Olufunmi

