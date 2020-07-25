Hunters gun down 3 kidnappers, nab 2 informants along Lokoja-Okene highway

Share the news















Three kidnappers were killed in a gun battle and two of their informants arrested early Saturday morning along Lokoja-Okene highway by team of hunters and neighbourhood watch from Okehi and Adavi LGAs of the state, a press release from Government House, Lokoja revealed Saturday.





The kidnappers who were planning to stage an attack on innocent citizens that ply the Lokoja-Okene road, met their waterloo when two of their informants were arrested.



The Senior Special Adviser (SSA) Security in charge of Okehi Local Government Area, Abdulraheem Ohiare and his Adavi countapart, Joseph Omuya Salami, had led the hunters to the hideout of the kidnappers following intelligence report.





The hunters who were on patrol at about 4.30 am apprehended the informants, one (name withheld) a native of Ikeje in Olamaboro Local Government Area and one (name withheld) a native of Idoji in Okene Local Government Area.



Upon interrogation, they both confessed that they were informants who give information to kidnappers for their operations.





The duo eventually led the hunters alongside the SSA Security from Adavi and Okehi to the kidnappers’ hideouts.



Upon getting to their hideouts, the hunters engaged the kidnappers in gun battle during which three of them were gunned down while others escaped with gunshots wounds.



Three sophisticated pump action riffles, bullets, masks and charms were recovered from the kidnappers.



Speaking after the successful operation, Hon Ohiare and Hon Omuya thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for his determination in securing Kogi State and ridding it of all criminalities.





The state Governor, Yahaya Bello has maintained his stand of not negotiating with any criminal elements in the state and advice the criminals to turn a new leaf or get ready to be crushed.

