Hunters, forest guards bill awaiting presidential assent, says official

By Victor Nwachukwu

The Commander-General of the Nigeria Hunter and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), Mr Osatimehin Wole, says the bill for the establishment of the Service now awaits assent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wole said this while inaugurating the Imo Command Headquarters of NHFSS in Owerri on Friday.

The C-G, who thanked both the chambers of the National Assembly for assenting to the bill, expressed hope that the president would sign it into law within the shortest possible time.

He advised men and officers of the service not to use their uniforms and arms to intimidate Nigerians, but rather synergise with other security agencies in detecting and preventing forest crimes in line with the agency’s mandate.

” I am happy to inform you that the Bill for the establishment of the NHFSS has passed all readings of both chambers of the National Assembly and is currently awaiting President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent.

“Much as we celebrate this positive development, I wish to remind you that this is a call to service; one that must not be compromised on the altar of ethnicity, family ties or religion,” Wole said.

Speaking, the Imo Commander of the NHFSS, Mr Fabian Iwuoha, thanked the C-G for the visit saying it was a morale booster.

He called for greater sense of duty and discipline among the men and officers to make the command stronger.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma, represented by the Imo State Commissioner for Digital Economy, Mr Chimezie Amadi, pledged his continued support to the security outfit.

He also called for greater synergy among security agencies in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by representatives of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Correctional Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Imo. (NAN)