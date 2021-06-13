Hunters dislodge bandits in overnight raid in Kogi, arrest four

….As Governor Bello Declares “No Mercy” for criminals in the   

Professional hunters in during a night raid on a daredevil camp of bandits and kidnappers around Osara in Okehi Area of the arrested four bandits and destroyed an Indian hemp farm belonging the criminals.

Intelligence had revealed the criminals turned the forest into Indian hemp farm where they also train special breed of dogs ward off anyone coming into territory, thus making the area inaccessible for security personnel.


During the raid, four of the bandits were arrested while ten of dogs were killed. 


The bandits, was gathered, engage in especially along the  Lokoja-Okene Road.


Speaking after the operation, the chairman of Okehi Area, Abdulraheem Ohiare who led the operation, warned that is no area for criminal elements, noting that they will continue hunt down criminals found within the


He commended the state governor, Yahaya Bello for his unrelenting efforts in making State the safest state in Nigeria today.

