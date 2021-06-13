Hunters dislodge bandits in overnight raid in Kogi, arrest four





….As Governor Bello Declares “No Mercy” for criminals in the state

Professional hunters in Kogi State during a night raid on a daredevil camp of bandits and kidnappers around Osara in Okehi Local Government Area of the state arrested four bandits and destroyed an Indian hemp farm belonging to the criminals.



Intelligence had revealed the criminals turned the forest into Indian hemp farm where they also train special breed of dogs to ward off anyone coming into their territory, thus making the area inaccessible for security personnel.



During the raid, four of the bandits were arrested while ten of their guard dogs were killed.



The bandits, it was gathered, engage in kidnapping especially along the Lokoja-Okene Road.



Speaking after the operation, the chairman of Okehi Local Government Area, Abdulraheem Ohiare who led the operation, warned that Kogi State is no go area for criminal elements, noting that they will continue to hunt down criminals found within the state.



He commended the state governor, Yahaya Bello for his unrelenting efforts in making Kogi State the safest state in Nigeria today.