Hunters Council confers Icon of Security award on Yahaya Bello

The Hunters Council of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja conferred on Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi `the Icon of Security award’ for tackling insecurity and crime in his state.

Amb. Joshua Osatimehin, Commander General, Nigeria Hunters Council, during the ceremony called on Bello to run for President in 2023 to effectively tackle the insecurity bedeviling Nigeria.

Osatimehin said the group was conferring the well-deserved Icon of Security award on Bello for being the most security conscious governor of the year in Nigeria.

“We are here to appreciate His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, for what he has been doing in Kogi State and for the entire country at large.

“When he came into office in 2016, he made mention of security as one of the priorities of his government and he has achieved it.

“Immediately Gov. Yahaya Bello took over, he was able to sanitise the system, he was able to reposition the security structure of the state.

“And that is why we as the Nigeria Hunters Council have deemed it fit to call on him to go for President in 2023.

“What he has done in Kogi State, he should come and do it for all Nigerians because you will agree with me that insecurity has caused a lot of harm to our communities and nation,” Osatimehin, said.

Responding, Gov. Bello thanked the Hunters Council for recognising his efforts in tackling insecurity in Kogi State, and which had affected Nigeria as a whole.

Bello said that the role of hunters in the security architecture of the country could not be over emphasised because of their knowledge of the forests where bandits and criminal elements use as hideouts..

“More than 90 per cent of the insecurity we are witnessing today in Nigeria is highly political; be it Boko Haram, be it banditry, be it farmers/ herders clashes, assassination, kidnapping.

“Let us appreciate the enormity of the challenge that Mr President is facing. I equally faced all of these challenges when I assumed office

“All these calls for me to run for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not out of place, we are to execute the laws and to ensure that the citizens are secured and safe.

“The rate of insecurity in Kogi State has dropped drastically. We have been able to unite the people and by the grace of God I want to tell you that I will not disappoint you.

“Let us continue to support all the law enforcement agencies, they are doing their best within the circumstances they find themselves politically and I want to assure you that our security forces are not weak.

“Let us give all our support to all our leaders, from Mr President, to all the governors, Local government chairmen, traditional ruler, religious leaders.

“Whatever we want to achieve in 2023, let us start it right now. We should not postpone any solution,” Bello said. (NAN)

