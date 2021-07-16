Hunpe urges constituents to embrace infrastructural development

The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep. Babatunde Hunpe, has urged members of his constituents to embrace the development of infrastructure in the ancient town.

Hunpe gave the piece of advice during the flag-off campaign for the re-election of Mr Samson Olatunde, Chairman, Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker said that the electorate should not depend on “stomach infrastructure“ at the detriment of infrastructure development.

According to Hunpe, the electorate believe so much in stomach infrastructure “and still complain that we are not developing“.

“If we want to develop, we must encourage infrastructure development, we should discourage individuals collecting money from elective office holders.

“Let us encourage things that we will do that will benefit everybody.

“Rather than expecting money from political office holders, encourage them to put all the money together and do something meaningful that will be of great benefit to all,” he advised.

The lawmaker said that he did not discourage giving financial assistance to the electorate but he added that it should limited.

“Not that everybody will be running after politicians for money, they should encourage us to do something that will benefit everybody,” he said.

Hunpe urged residents of Badagry to come out en mass on July 24 to vote massively for APC candidates in the election in order to continue the good work in the council area.

The lawmaker commended the chairman and his executives for touching the lives of the residents with different developmental projects.

“As you can see, as we are flagging off his campaign, we are also inaugurating a Primary Health Centre Project here in Iledu Araromi for his people.

“The PHC building is for the benefit of all and sundry here,” he said.

Flagging off his campaign, Olatunde urged the electorate to come out on July 24 and vote for the APC to enable him and his executives “to continue the good work“.

He reaffirmed his commitment to improving the plight of the masses, promising his unflinching resolve to bring further dividends of democracy to the people.

The chairman said that he would use his second term to tackle construction of inner roads which was making life uncomfortable for his people.

Olatunde promised to consolidate on his achievements pointing out that he had touched all areas.

He said that he was happy to inaugurate the new ultra-modern PHC in Iledu Araromi in order to bring health care to his people.

He said that the staff of the centre would start work today (Friday) for residents to enjoy medical care.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PHC was inaugurated by Chief Sunny Ajose, the Deputy Chairman of the APC in Lagos State. (NAN)

