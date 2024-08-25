Hungry Nigerians Will Fight, Oust Tinubu in 2027, Not Amaechi – Eze Replies Wike’s Lackey, Okocha

Amaechi, Tinubu,Buhari …….Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has issued a note of caution to Chairman of the ousted makeshift Committee of the Rivers APC, Tony Okocha, over his unrestrained media exploitation of the phrase ‘Chibuike Amaechi’, the distinctive designation of former Transportation Minister and ex-Rivers Governor, as a catchphrase for his media shove to maintain his status with his overlord and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Tony Okocha was quoted as saying thus, “There is an intention to throw up Amaechi’s man and then he (Amaechi) becomes the APC leader and then uses the APC to fight Mr President in 2027. We will never allow that” …”Beke has shot himself in the leg by also referring to Amaechi as leader of the party in Rivers and the South-South. A man who refused to cooperate with President Tinubu then as presidential candidate, a man who worked for the opposition”.

Reacting through a statement made available to the media, Eze cautioned Mr. Okocha to refrain from using Amaechi to cash out from his paymasters and their allies who feel threatened at the mere mention of the name and have been working surreptitiously to make him a subject of lampoon through smear campaigns and defamatory insinuations and calumnies in a bid to reduce him in the estimation of Nigerians.

Rebuffing Okocha over his elusive claim that the former Rivers Governor intends to use the Rivers APC Chairman, Chief Emeka Beke to fight Tinubu in 2027, Eze reminded the him that the cascade of administrative ineptitude, policy summersaults and multi-layer corruption that has fanned the embers of hyper-unemployment, insecurity, food price hike and more form a veritable mountain of weapons with which Nigerians .. to fight and oust Tinubu from office in 2027, stressing that engaging in avoidable tussles is not in the character of the former Transportation Minister who has never struggled for power.

The APC Chief said it is even foolish for a mere mortal like Okocha to be talking about 2027, three years away from today, when no one is sure of the next minute of his life; like the Bible said in James 4:14 …”whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appeareth for a little time, and vanisheth away after a while.”

Furthermore, Eze urged Okocha and his irks to consult President Tinubu and those who formed APC to ascertain who truly is the Leader of APC in Rivers and South South, noting that at the formation of APC, Tinubu was made the National Leader of APC while Amaechi emerged South South leader and despite the Buhari’s entrance as President, Tinubu clinked to his position as national leader.

He admonished Okocha and his sponsors to be concerned about the fact that the country once known as Africa’s giant has collapsed in all facets under the nose of Tinubu, and channel energy towards fashioning out solutions, if they have any, to the gamut of problems they have created impeding Nigeria’s progress.

Eze smacked Okocha for mobilizing a protest allegedly in support of Tinubu which allegedly gulped millions Naira without any effect, after his ouster by the court in order to remain in the good book of his paymasters and continually curry their cheers…..

Eze exposed the scheme of few members of APC NWC by to cheer Tony Okocha to jail by continuing to prompt him to keep acting as chairman of APC in defiance of directive of a competent court of jurisdiction and urged the Rumuigbo boy to watch his back and use a very long spoon while dining with Giadom to avoid regrets.

He reminded Okocha that the judgment delivered by Justice Sika H. Aprioku is comprehensive and covered the field, leaving no vacuum for the appellate Court upturn given the depth of the reasons given for granting the reliefs sought by the aggrieved party officers.

Simply, they sought the court’s interpretation of the APC Constitution via Originating Summons on the ground of their unlawful ouster from the various offices into which they were congressionally elected and to which the usurpers claimed title.

The Court was of the view that the appointment of agent Okocha and and his collaborators by by Ganduje was untra vires and in gross violation of the party’s Constitution.

Beyond being ultra vires of the APC Constitution, the High Court was also clear on its stand about the unlawful appointment of a makeshift committee to replace a democratically elected Executive Committee of the State Chapter on the unsubstantiated allegation of anti-party conduct at the 2023 polls; as same was in clear breach of the right of the reinstated party officials to fair hearing as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and therefore cannot stand. This very are judgment is not the type that can be upturned at appeal.