Hundreds throng Ndubuisi Kanu Park Ikeja to celebrate St. Valentine Day

Hundreds of young people thronged the Ndubuisi Kanu Park in Ikeja on Monday to celebrate St. Valentines’ Day, also known as Lovers’ Day, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.A NAN correspondent, who visited the park reported that people, mostly youths, could be seen catching fun at the park, while some entertained themselves with food and drinks.

Miss Mofe Ayeni, who was there with her boyfriend, said that the day was a moment to spend time with loved ones.

“I have been looking forward to this season. It’s a period to have a nice time with my boyfriend and a time to trade gifts.

“I have been to this place on several occasions with my boyfriend but today makes it special because of the occasion and I intend to make loads of memories here, especially with my boo,” she said.

Mr Adeleke Idahosa, a father of four, said he was using the day to spend time with his family and show them how much they are loved.

“I was looking forward to the day so I can get a deserved rest from the stress of work and to get a good serene environment

“Coming here is perfect for me to appreciate nature and the environment. It’s so good for the soul” he said.

Mr Dotun Alao, a fun seeker, said he came to ease burdens from his head.

“I’m just a regular person who just came here to have fun and enjoy myself.

A meat seller, Nuru Abdul noted that the day is lucrative for his business.

“I have made money from business today because a lot of funseekers have been patronising me.(NAN)

